Global Agricultural Robots Market Study, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Robot Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural robots market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2024. This study includes the agriculture robots market size and forecast for the agriculture robots market through 2024, segmented by robots type, application, and the region.



The future of the agricultural robots market looks promising with opportunities in the harvesting management, field mapping, dairy farm management, soil management, irrigation management, pruning management, weather tracking and forecasting, and inventory management markets.



The major drivers for this market are increasing concerns on food supply, increasing adoption of new technologies in farming for maximum profitability and production, substantial cost savings associated with the use of agricultural robots, and government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques.



Some of the agriculture robots companies profiled in this report include Deere & Company, Trimble, Agjunction, DJI, Boumatic Robotics, Lely Holding S..R.L, AG Leader Technology, Topcon Positioning Systems, AG Eagle(Agribotix), AutoCopter, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Agriculture robots market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Agriculture robots market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024), by application.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024), by application. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by robots type, application, and region.

Market size by various applications such as by robots type, application, and region. Regional analysis: Agriculture robots market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Agriculture robots market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for agriculture robots in the agriculture robots market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for agriculture robots in the agriculture robots market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, agriculture robots in the agriculture robots market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, agriculture robots in the agriculture robots market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the agriculture robots market by robots type (unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, and other robots), application (harvesting management, field mapping, dairy farm management, soil management, irrigation management, pruning management, weather tracking and forecasting, inventory management, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World )?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the agriculture robots market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the agriculture robots market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this agriculture robots market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the agriculture robots market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the agriculture robots market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this agriculture robots market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this agriculture robots area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, agriculture robots market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Agricultural Robots Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Agricultural Robots Market by Robots Type

3.3.1: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

3.3.2: Milking Robots

3.3.3: Automated Harvesting Systems

3.3.4: Driverless Tractors

3.3.5: Other Robots

3.4: Global Agricultural Robots Market by Application

3.4.1: Harvesting Management

3.4.2: Field Mapping

3.4.3: Dairy Farm Management

3.4.4: Soil Management

3.4.5: Irrigation Management

3.4.6: Pruning Management

3.4.7: Weather Tracking and Forecasting

3.4.8: Inventory Management

3.4.9: Others



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Agriculture Robot Market by Region

4.2: North American Agriculture Robot Market

4.3: European Agriculture Robot Market

4.4: APAC Agriculture Robot Market

4.5: RoW Agriculture Robot Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Robots Market by Robots Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Agriculture Robot Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Robots Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Agricultural Robots Market

6.3: Strategic Analyss

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Agricultural Robots Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Deere & Company

7.2: Trimble Inc.

7.3: Agjunction, Inc.

7.4: DJI

7.5: Boumatic Robotics

7.6: AG Egale(Agribotix)

7.7: Lely Holding S.R.L

7.8: AG Leader Technology

7.9: Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

7.10: Auto Copter



