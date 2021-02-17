Global Agricultural Ventilation Fans Markets, 2020-2027 - Focus on Circulation Fans, Duct Fans, Exhaust Fans & Portable Fans

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (Dairy/Livestock, Equine, Greenhouse), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural ventilation fans market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing awareness among growers regarding the importance of air circulation in indoor farming is one of the major factors driving the market. Ventilation and air circulation are of key factors in agricultural environments for regulating heat pressure and controlling odor. The heat pressures during the summers can have a detrimental effect on the animals, including cow, hog, pig and other poultry, affecting the productivity and the quality of the produce. Further, ventilation fans help control odor in agricultural environments, keeping the environment clean.



Air quality is a crucial factor for maintaining health of livestock or cattle. The agriculture ventilation system helps keep the agriculture environment clean and safe by maintaining the desired temperature, keeping humidity in balance, and removing harmful particles and gases from the air. In addition, the device ensures consistent plant growth in greenhouses by controlling carbon dioxide concentration as per the requirement of plants. Therefore, the regular use of the mechanical device ensures enhanced productivity.



The agricultural vent system is a prerequisite in indoor farming due to the continuously changing climatic conditions globally. Indoor farming is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% over next five years, consequently generating demand for the device. Indoor farming, being an urban farming method, removes the environmental constraints by using the vent system.



These fans help ensure proper air exchange from inside to outside and vice versa, resulting in effective air movement and cooling. With unfavorable land and climatic condition in the region, the growers in Middle East are increasingly favoring controlled agricultural practices, offering immense growth opportunities for the manufacturers of the device in the coming years.



Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of indoor farming practices among growers.

The circulation fans segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the imminent need for regulating heat pressure and controlling odor in the agriculture set-up.

The dairy/livestock segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing population of livestock in major markets such as the U.S., the U.K., China , and Germany .

, and . Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth over the forecast period. This is majorly attributable to the rising population, imminent need among farmers to adopt alternative farming practices, and changing consumption patterns of consumers in the region.

