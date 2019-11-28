Global Agriculture Analytics Market Outlook 2018 & 2019-2027: Rising Government Initiatives to Set Up Modern Agricultural Techniques

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agriculture Analytics Market accounted for $590.03 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,461.65 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Rising government initiatives to set up modern agricultural techniques and growing need for livestock management are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high capital investment may hinder market growth.



The Agricultural sector is moving towards data-driven transformations. Farmers and traders are moving towards technological advancements, adopting data analytics and smart farming technologies. Agriculture analytics is the adoption of technologies such as Big Data, IoT, and other analytics tools in the agricultural field. It enables farmers to make data-based decisions like which crops to plant for their next harvest.



By Component, Solution segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period which is attributed to the expanding requirement for agribusiness to effectively analyze critical farm-related data for better decision-making.



Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to the presence of a number of large farms with best-in-class farming equipment.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Agriculture Analytics Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solution

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Professional Services

5.3.1.1 Support and Maintenance

5.3.1.2 Training and Education

5.3.1.3 Integration and Implementation

5.3.1.4 Consulting

5.3.2 Managed Services



6 Global Agriculture Analytics Market, By Farm Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Farms

6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Farms



7 Global Agriculture Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Global Agriculture Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Farm Analytics

8.2.1 Planning

8.2.1.1 Weather Data Analytics

8.2.1.2 Soil Moisture Analysis

8.2.1.3 Crop Scouting

8.2.1.4 Field Mapping

8.2.2 Farm Production

8.2.2.1 Fertilizer Management

8.2.2.2 Irrigation and Water Management

8.2.2.3 Farm Labor Management

8.2.2.4 Crop Growth and Health

8.2.2.5 Yield Monitoring

8.2.3 Post-Harvest Activities

8.2.3.1 Market Access

8.2.3.2 Transport

8.2.3.3 Processing

8.2.3.4 Storage

8.3 Aquaculture Analytics

8.3.1 Water Quality Management

8.3.2 Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

8.3.3 Feed Management

8.3.4 Other Aquaculture Analytics

8.4 Livestock Analytics

8.4.1 Feeding Management

8.4.2 Milk Harvesting

8.4.3 Heat Stress Management

8.4.4 Breeding Management

8.4.5 Behavior Monitoring and Management

8.4.6 Other Livestock Analytics

8.5 Other Applications



9 Global Agriculture Analytics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Deere & Company

11.2 Accenture

11.3 Agvue Technologies

11.4 Oracle

11.5 Geosys

11.6 Gro Intelligence

11.7 Farmers Business Network

11.8 Monsanto Company

11.9 Farmers Edge

11.10 IBM

11.11 Delaval

11.12 Iteris

11.13 Conservis Corporation

11.14 Agribotix

11.15 Agrivi



