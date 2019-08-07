Global Agriculture Drones Market 2019-2025: Key Competitors are Aerovironment, Agribotix, DJI, Dronedeploy, Eagle UAV Services, Parrot, Precisionhawk, Trimble Navigation, Yamaha Motor

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agriculture Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 30.3%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.3%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.1 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$779.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$437.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$502.6 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Competitors identified in this market:

Aerovironment

Agribotix Llc

DJI

Dronedeploy, Inc.

Eagle UAV Services

Parrot SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

Trimble Navigation

Yamaha Motor

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Agriculture Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Software (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Application of Drones in Agriculture

Review of the Increasing Imbalance between Population Growth and Food Supply

Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2017)

Global Agricultural Area Breakdown by Country (2016)

Global Population Growth Rate: 2000-2100

Global Agricultural Production 1970-2015

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones

Drones to Play an Important Role in Maintaining Food Security

Drones with Multispectral Camera Remote Sensing Drive Gains

Advanced Sensors Augment the Efficiency of Drone Technology

Growing Role of Drones in Field Mapping

Integration of Computer Vision Technology and Artificial Intelligence Aid in Better Yields

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Agriculture Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Usage of Computer Technology in US Farms

US Commercial Drones Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Application (2019)

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



China - A Global Leader in Drones Technology Space

- A Global Leader in Drones Technology Space Competition in Chinese Drones Market

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Agriculture Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Hardware (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



INDIA : Rise in Adoption of Drones in Agriculture

REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



