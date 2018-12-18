Global Agriculture Planting & Seeding Equipment Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Agriculture Planting and Seeding Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural planting and seeding equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

The increasing popularity of automatic planting and seeding equipment in the agricultural sector is likely to boost the market. Automatic planting and seeding equipment have been gaining rapid popularity over mechanical equipment as it allows farmers a better and optimized sowing season, along with increased profitability from the agricultural land.

Reduction in labor costs owing to the use of planting and seeding equipment

Technologically advanced agricultural equipment is being widely adopted by farmers in place of the traditional labor-intensive jobs in the agricultural field.

Low replacement cycle

This long replacement cycle poses a challenge to the vendors in the market as the target customer base decreases, and the long replacement cycle reduces the sale prospects of new units of planting and seeding equipment.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

AGCO

Bourgault Industries

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Vderstad

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DESIGN

Segmentation by design

Mechanical planting and seeding equipment

Automatic planting and seeding equipment

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Planters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of automatic planting and seeding equipment

Launch of agriculture planting and seeding equipment with improved features

Growth of precision farming worldwide

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AGCO

Bourgault Industries

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Vderstad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f6566/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

