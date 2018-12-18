Global Agriculture Planting & Seeding Equipment Markets, 2022

The "Global Agriculture Planting and Seeding Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural planting and seeding equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

The increasing popularity of automatic planting and seeding equipment in the agricultural sector is likely to boost the market. Automatic planting and seeding equipment have been gaining rapid popularity over mechanical equipment as it allows farmers a better and optimized sowing season, along with increased profitability from the agricultural land.

Reduction in labor costs owing to the use of planting and seeding equipment

Technologically advanced agricultural equipment is being widely adopted by farmers in place of the traditional labor-intensive jobs in the agricultural field.

Low replacement cycle

This long replacement cycle poses a challenge to the vendors in the market as the target customer base decreases, and the long replacement cycle reduces the sale prospects of new units of planting and seeding equipment.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

  • AGCO
  • Bourgault Industries
  • CNH Industrial
  • Deere & Company
  • Vderstad

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DESIGN

  • Segmentation by design
  • Mechanical planting and seeding equipment
  • Automatic planting and seeding equipment

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Planters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing popularity of automatic planting and seeding equipment
  • Launch of agriculture planting and seeding equipment with improved features
  • Growth of precision farming worldwide

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AGCO
  • Bourgault Industries
  • CNH Industrial
  • Deere & Company
  • Vderstad

