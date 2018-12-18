Global Agriculture Planting & Seeding Equipment Markets, 2022
The "Global Agriculture Planting and Seeding Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The agricultural planting and seeding equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.
The increasing popularity of automatic planting and seeding equipment in the agricultural sector is likely to boost the market. Automatic planting and seeding equipment have been gaining rapid popularity over mechanical equipment as it allows farmers a better and optimized sowing season, along with increased profitability from the agricultural land.
Reduction in labor costs owing to the use of planting and seeding equipment
Technologically advanced agricultural equipment is being widely adopted by farmers in place of the traditional labor-intensive jobs in the agricultural field.
Low replacement cycle
This long replacement cycle poses a challenge to the vendors in the market as the target customer base decreases, and the long replacement cycle reduces the sale prospects of new units of planting and seeding equipment.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AGCO
- Bourgault Industries
- CNH Industrial
- Deere & Company
- Vderstad
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DESIGN
- Segmentation by design
- Mechanical planting and seeding equipment
- Automatic planting and seeding equipment
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Seed drills - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Planters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Air seeders - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of automatic planting and seeding equipment
- Launch of agriculture planting and seeding equipment with improved features
- Growth of precision farming worldwide
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGCO
- Bourgault Industries
- CNH Industrial
- Deere & Company
- Vderstad
