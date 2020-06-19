Global Agriculture Sector and the Role of IoT Operators

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Agriculture: The Role of Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural sector is characterised by a fragmented supply chain; operators will need to carefully identify channels to market and build partnerships with specialists to bring solutions to market.



The agricultural sector has been slow to adopt IoT technologies and it is a difficult industry for operators to navigate. Connectivity alone will generate little revenue. Instead, operators will need to partner to build solutions or, in some cases, acquire the relevant skills.

This report provides:

Recommendations for operators on strategies for building or developing solutions, on the need to build a portfolio of network technologies to cater to different needs and on working with channel partners to bring the solutions to market

A forecast of IoT connectivity and revenue in the agricultural sector

Examples of different operator and vendor approaches.

