Global Agrochemical Market Size and Forecast Report 2020-2024 Featuring Major Players - Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, and Corteva

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agrochemical Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agrochemical Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

provides an in-depth analysis of the global agrochemical market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by product, by application, by country consumption, and by region.



The global agrochemical market has increased at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to propel at a progressive rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2024. The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as increasing global population, rising food security, shrinking arable land, growing agriculture industry etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are adverse weather conditions, stringent regulations, and adverse impact on the environment. Though, the growth of the market would be further supported by various market trends like the emergence of eco-friendly bio agrochemicals, consolidation among major players, development of insect control traits etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global agrochemical market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global agrochemical market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of medium and small players competing with each other. Some of the key players operating in the global agrochemical market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, and Corteva Inc. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

