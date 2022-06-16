Global Agrochemicals (Fertilizers, Herbicides, Fungicides & Insecticides) Markets, 2021-2025: Increasing Number of Agrochemicals Going Off-Patent & Rising Adoption of Precision Farming

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agrochemicals Market (Fertilizers, Herbicides, Fungicides & Insecticides): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agrochemicals market is expected to reach US$305.71 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.98%, over the period 2021-2025.

Growth in the agrochemicals market has accrued due to rising demand of food supplies across the globe, expanding railway network, growing deficit in arable lands, escalating animal husbandry sector and surging sales of mineral fertilizers.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing number of agrochemicals going off patent, accelerating adoption of biopesticides, favorable government policies and rising adoption of precision farming.

The growth of the market would be challenged by rapid growth of organic food industry, safety issues with the use of agrochemicals and high development cost of agrochemicals.

The global agrochemicals market has been segmented on the basis of product and application. According to product, the market can be bifurcated into fertilizers, pesticides and others which include plant growth regulators, liming and acidifying agents, adjuvants, etc.

Whereas, in terms of application, the global agrochemicals market can be split into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and others which include non-crop based applications.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to the surge in awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of agrochemicals, rising population base along with increasing demand for food, limited agricultural land, issues such as soil erosion and degradation and growing consumer demand for sustainable production of food.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth in 2020, due to weakened global demand conditions and halted manufacturing activities across the region.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., The Syngenta Group, Corteva, Inc., and FMC Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Agrochemicals

1.3 Some Majorly Used Agrochemicals

1.4 Manufacturing Process of Pesticide

1.5 Advantages of Agrochemicals

1.6 Disadvantages of Agrochemicals

1.7 Strategies for Agrochemical Management

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Industrial Production

2.2 Impact on Chemical Industry

2.3 Reduction in Agrochemical Production

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market by Value

3.2 Global Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Agrochemicals Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Fertilizer Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Fertilizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Fertilizer Market by Form

3.3.4 Global Fertilizer Form Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Fertilizer Form Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Pesticides Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Pesticides Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Pesticides Market by Origin

3.3.9 Global Pesticides Origin Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Pesticides Origin Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Pesticides Market by Type

3.3.12 Global Pesticides Type Market by Value

3.3.13 Global Pesticides Type Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Agrochemicals Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Agrochemicals Applications Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Agrochemicals Applications Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Agrochemicals Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand of Food Supplies Across the Globe

5.1.2 Expanding Railway Network

5.1.3 Growing Deficit in Arable Lands

5.1.4 Escalating Animal Husbandry Sector

5.1.5 Surging Sales of Mineral Fertilizers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Agrochemicals Going Off-Patent

5.2.2 Accelerating Adoption of Biopesticides

5.2.3 Rising Adoption of Precision Farming

5.2.4 Favorable Government Policies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rapid Growth of Organic Food Industry

5.3.2 Safety Issues with the Use of Agrochemicals

5.3.3 High Development Cost of Agrochemicals

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Agrochemicals Market Share by Key Players

6.1.5 Global Herbicide Market Share by Key Players

6.1.6 Global Fungicide Market Share by Key Players

6.1.7 Global Insecticide Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Syngenta Group

Corteva, Inc.

FMC Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p014ia

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets