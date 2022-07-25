Global AI-Based Medical Imaging Market Report 2022-2027: Increased Demand for AI Tools in the Medical Field & An Influx of Large and Complex Datasets Presents High Potential Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI-Based Medical Imaging Market - Analysis By Image Acquisition Technology, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI based Medical Imaging market was valued at USD 764.44 million in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share.

Some of the key factors driving the AI based Medical Imaging market growth are growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in medical diagnosis, increased demand for AI tools in the medical field, an influx of large and complex datasets and an increase in cross-industry partnerships and collaborations. All these factors will be driving the adoption of AI-based technologies in medical diagnosis.



Furthermore, constantly rising healthcare expenditure by individuals and governments across the globe is fuelling the demand for high-quality healthcare services such as AI based medical imaging.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rising prevalence of diseases and the increasing population. Furthermore, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as China, India and South Korea is boosting the market growth.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of AI based Medical Imaging Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the AI based Medical Imaging Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the AI based Medical Imaging Market Image acquisition technology (X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT scan and others).

The report analyses the AI based Medical Imaging Market by Application (Neurology, Respiratory System, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Others).

The report analyses the AI based Medical Imaging Market by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others).

The Global AI based Medical Imaging Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The Global AI based Medical Imaging Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , China , Japan , India , and South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of leading company market share. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Image acquisition technology, by Application and by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks major technological innovations, mergers & acquisitions and role of manufacturers. The companies analysed in the report include IBM Watson Health, GE Healthcare, Philips, Butterfly Network, Nano-X, Hologic, Lunit, Artery's and Siemens Healthineers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market: Image acquisition technology Outlook



4. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis



5. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market: Segmental Analysis



6. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market: Segment Analysis



7. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market: Segment Analysis



8. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America AI based Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Europe AI based Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Asia Pacific AI based Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Latin America AI based Medical Imaging Market



13. Middle East & Africa AI based Medical Imaging Market



14. Global AI based Medical Imaging Market Dynamics



15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqs5tr

