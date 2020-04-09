Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials Markets to 2030 - Increasing Drug Development Expenditure, Facilitation of Polypharmacology, Growing Number of Synergistic Activities

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 24.88% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2030. The market has evolved dramatically with increasing drug development expenditure and growing synergistic activities.



Despite the benefits of these software solutions, the major challenges in the market are lack of regulations and ethical issues. Some of the major opportunities for the key vendors in the market could be investment opportunities in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil and the introduction of systems in different languages.



Expert Quote



Biopharmaceutical companies are the major end-users of the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market in terms of revenue share. The biopharmaceutical companies' market share is expected to increase by up to $2,692.8 million. However, the usage of the solutions is expected to increase in contract research organizations and academic & research centers in order to streamline the workflow of the facilities and improve the quality of care.



Market Segmentation



The Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market can be segmented on the basis of component type, application, therapeutic application, end-user, and region.

As of 2018, AI-enabled solutions accounted for $207.5 million and is expected to reach a value of $3,385 million by the end of 2030. In terms of growth, the end-users and academic institutes and research centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.45% during the forecast period.



As of 2018, North America is the largest shareholder for the overall market and is expected to reach a value of $2,460.5 million by the end of 2030, growing with a CAGR of 24.47% during the forecast period. However, a higher growth rate can be expected from the Asia-Pacific region, considering its improving healthcare infrastructure, overburdened healthcare system, and the focus of ASEAN countries to be recognized as a medical tourism destination.



Although the adoption rate of the AI-enabled solutions has been moderate, the potential that lies in them is immense. The integration of AI-enabled solutions in the healthcare facility will not only enhance medical research but also help research organizations in cost containment. To make the entire drug discovery and development process more efficient, the AI-enabled solutions can be integrated across various stakeholders, namely biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutes, and research centers.



Key Companies



Some of the major key players in the global AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market include Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AiCure, LLC, Ardigen, Atomwise, Inc., Benevolent AI, Berg, LLC, Berkeley Lights, Inc., BioAge Labs, Inc., Biovista, Inc., C4X Discovery Holdings, Clinithink Ltd, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cyclica Inc., CytoReason, and Concerto HealthAI.

Research Highlights

Biopharmaceutical companies are expected to be the major end-users of AI-enabled solutions and services during the forecast period. Contract research organizations (CROs) and academic institutes and research centers are expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The use of AI-enabled solutions and services in drug discovery and development can significantly improve the candidate selection process and data analysis process.

North America is expected to be the major market shareholder of the market, followed by Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World. While Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth rate, the CAGR for Rest-of-the-Word is expected to be close to Asia-Pacific .

is expected to be the major market shareholder of the market, followed by , , and Rest-of-the-World. While is expected to see the highest growth rate, the CAGR for Rest-of-the-Word is expected to be close to . The market is in the nascent stage of development and hence is a blend of more than 100 companies. The key regional players are expected to evolve as global leaders for the market.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How can AI integration in drug discovery and clinical trials decrease drug development expenditure?

How are pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies assisting in market development?

How can regulatory bodies such as FDA accelerate the AI adoption within the drug discovery and development process?

What is the present status of AI adoption in the drug discovery and development processes globally?

Which companies are expected to emerge as the key players in the market?

How are the companies operating in the market generating revenue?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market?

How can the companies expand in non-English speaking regions?

Which therapeutic area (such as oncology and neurology) has the highest AI adoption rate in clinical trials?

Which region is anticipated to serve as an emerging market for drug discovery and clinical trials, respectively?

What is the state of AI adoption in the Middle East and Latin America ?

and ? What are the different methodologies followed by the companies in the market for drug development?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Companies Profiled

3.5 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Trends

4.1.1 Incorporation Trends

4.2 Value Analysis

4.2.1 Drug Discovery

4.2.2 Clinical Trials

4.3 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

4.3.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

4.3.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

4.3.3 Government Initiatives

4.3.3.1 Government Initiatives in North America

4.3.3.2 Government Initiatives in Europe



5 Pipeline Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Key Developments and Strategies

6.1.1 Collaborations and Partnerships

6.1.2 Funding

6.1.3 Product Launch and Upgradation

6.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.5 Others

6.2 Business Model Analysis

6.2.1 Subscription

6.2.2 Software as a Service and Platform as a Service (SaaS and PaaS)

6.2.3 Pay Per Use Model

6.3 Competitive Benchmarking



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Drug Development Expenditure

7.1.2 Facilitation of Polypharmacology

7.1.3 Growing Number of Synergistic Activities

7.2 Market Restraints

7.2.1 Lack of Regulations

7.2.2 Ethical Issues

7.3 Market Opportunities

7.3.1 Expansion of Business in Developing Economies such as India and Brazil

7.3.2 Introduction of Solutions in Different Languages



8 Global AI-enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2.1 Key Findings

8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment



9 Global AI-enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market (by Component)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Solutions

9.3 Services



10 Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Data Aggregation and Analysis

10.3 Clinical Trials

10.4 Drug Design

10.5 Drug Characterization

10.6 Biomarker Research



11 Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market (by Therapeutic Applications)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Oncology

11.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

11.4 Nervous System Diseases

11.5 Respiratory Disorder

11.6 Metabolic Diseases

11.7 Immunologic Diseases

11.8 Infectious Diseases

11.9 Others



12 Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market (by End User)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Biopharmaceutical Industry

12.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

12.4 Academic Institutes and Research Centers



13 Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market (by Region)

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America

13.2.1 U.S.

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 U.K.

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.3 South Korea

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 India

13.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

13.5 Rest-of-the-World



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Accutar Biotechnology Inc.

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Role of Accutar Biotechnology in the Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market

14.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.2 AiCure, LLC

14.3 Ardigen

14.4 Atomwise, Inc.

14.5 BenevolentAI

14.6 Berg LLC

14.7 Berkeley Lights, Inc.

14.8 BioAge Labs, Inc.

14.9 Biovista Inc.

14.10 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC

14.11 Clinithink Ltd.

14.12 Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.13 Cyclica, Inc.

14.14 CytoReason

14.15 Symphony Innovation, LLC

14.16 Deep Genomics Inc.

14.17 DeepThink Health Inc.

14.18 Envisagenics, Inc.

14.19 Exscientia Limited

14.20 e-therapeutics PLC

14.21 GNS Healthcare

14.22 Insilico Medicine

14.23 Lantern Pharma Inc.

14.24 Medable, Inc.

14.25 Mind the Byte

14.26 NuMedii, Inc.

14.27 Nuritas, Ltd.

14.28 Owkin, Inc.

14.29 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.30 Schrdinger, LLC

14.31 TARA Biosystems, Inc.

14.32 twoXAR, Incorporated

14.33 Verge Analytics, Inc.

14.34 Winterlight Labs Inc.

14.35 WuXi Nextcode Genomics

14.36 XtalPi Inc.



