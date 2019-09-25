Global AI Governance Market Research Report 2019: Size is Expected to Grow from USD 51 Million in 2019 to USD 316 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 44.3%

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Governance Market by Component (Solutions (Platforms and Software Tools) and Services), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Telecom, Retail, and Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI Governance Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 51 Million in 2019 to USD 316 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 44.3%

The AI governance process involves developing policies or frameworks with the intent to design, develop, and continuously monitor Machine Learning (ML) models and algorithms to ensure fair outcomes. The AI governance process requires organizations to focus on ethical, transparent, and accountable use of AI systems.



In the past few years, the adoption of AI technologies is growing across industries to automate business processes, increase efficiency in decision-making, reduce cost, and gain a competitive advantage over others. Moreover, nowadays, there is an increasing demand among organizations toward intelligent business processes to enhance performance and overall productivity. To achieve these objectives, AI systems, such as ML algorithms and models, are becoming critical. These ML models are playing a key role in the decision-making process across industries.

AI governance solutions are expected to play a significant role in such decision-making processes. This increasing use of AI technology has compelled organizations to streamline their efforts on risks related to financial, ethical, and other associated risks with the deployment of AI systems to protect brand image and meet customer, as well as, shareholder requirements. These factors are creating urgency among various industries to develop an ethical framework to ensure AI systems are designed, developed, and deployed to produce fair outcomes because ML algorithms may develop biases in the decision-making process and can produce unfair results, such as rejecting loan for individuals, and developing biases in the recruitment process based on gender, age, complexion, etc.



The AI governance market is in the introductory phase, and tech giants are working toward developing AI-powered governance tools and platforms. These vendors are focusing their efforts on R&D initiatives wherein Facebook has announced its internal project called Fairness Flow, which is a tool designed to identify biases in ML algorithms. Another tech giant, AWS, has formed a 3-year partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), which is focused on R&D with emphasis on fairness in AI. Hence, there are fewer products in the market at the current stage, which are commercialized, wherein some tools are open source tools.

