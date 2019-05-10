Global AI Healthcare Market 2019 to 2024 - Key Players are Google, IBM Watson, Intel, Microsoft, General Vision
May 10, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component, Technology, End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the research report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019-2024.
Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction.
In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, the software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include the presence of a vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in the healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)
- By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others)
- By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Competitive Landscape - Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Company Analysis - IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook
5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Segmental Analysis
6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Component
6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Technology
6.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By End User
7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)
7.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast
7.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country Analysis (US and Canada)
7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast
7.5 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country Analysis (Germany and UK)
7.6 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast
7.7 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country Analysis (India and China)
7.8 ROW Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast
8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics
8.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Drivers
8.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Restraints
9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends
10. Porter Five Force Analysis
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape: Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market
13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
14. Company Profiles
14.1 IBM Watson Health
14.2 Stryker Corporation
14.3 General Vision Inc.
14.4 NVIDIA Corporation
14.5 CloudMedx Inc.
14.6 DEEP Genomics
14.7 Next IT Corp.
14.8 Microsoft Corporation
14.9 General Electric
14.10 Google
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46xdj2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article