Global AI Healthcare Market 2019 to 2024 - Key Players are Google, IBM Watson, Intel, Microsoft, General Vision

According to the research report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019-2024.



Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, the software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include the presence of a vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in the healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook



5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Component

6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Technology

6.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By End User



7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country Analysis (US and Canada)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country Analysis (Germany and UK)

7.6 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Country Analysis (India and China)

7.8 ROW Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Drivers

8.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Restraints



9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape: Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 IBM Watson Health

14.2 Stryker Corporation

14.3 General Vision Inc.

14.4 NVIDIA Corporation

14.5 CloudMedx Inc.

14.6 DEEP Genomics

14.7 Next IT Corp.

14.8 Microsoft Corporation

14.9 General Electric

14.10 Google



