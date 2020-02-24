Global Air Bearings Industry Report 2020: Provides Granular Analysis for the Period 2017-2025
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Bearings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global air bearings market to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
The report on the global air bearings market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on air bearings market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on air bearings market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global air bearings market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global air bearings market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Technological innovations in product to improve efficiency
- Rising adoption of nanotechnology and micromachining to fulfil end user requirement
2) Restraints
- High installation cost hampers the market in some developing countries.
3) Opportunities
- Rising focus on research and development to fulfil consumer needs
What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the air bearings market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the air bearings market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global air bearings market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Air Bearings Market Highlights
2.2. Air Bearings Market Projection
2.3. Air Bearings Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Air Bearings Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Speed Capacity
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Air Bearings Market
4. Air Bearings Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Air Bearings Market by Type
5.1. Aerostatic Bearings
5.2. Aerodynamic Bearings
6. Global Air Bearings Market by Speed Capacity
6.1. <_000 />6.2. 1,000 - 60,000 Rpm
6.3. >60,000 Rpm
7. Global Air Bearings Market by Application
7.1. Precision Material Tools
7.2. Coordinate Measuring Machines
7.3. High Speed Machines
7.4. Others
8. Global Air Bearings Market by End-user
8.1. Aviation/Space
8.2. Medical
8.3. Automotive
8.4. Semiconductor
8.5. Wastewater Management
8.6. Others
9. Global Air Bearings Market by Region
9.1. North America
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Air Bearings Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Air Bearings Ltd.
10.2.2. APG-Neuros
10.2.3. Bladon Jets
10.2.4. Capstone Turbine Corporation
10.2.5. Honeywell International Inc.
10.2.6. Hovair Systems Inc.
10.2.7. IBS Precision Engineering
10.2.8. LAB Motion Systems
10.2.9. Specialty Components Inc.
10.2.10. SKF
10.2.11. Seagull Solutions Inc.
10.2.12. R&D Dynamics Corporation
