Global Air Cargo Screening Systems Industry
May 12, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Cargo Screening Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$461.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Narcotics Detection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$335.8 Million by the year 2025, Narcotics Detection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Narcotics Detection will reach a market size of US$12.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$122.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3DX-Ray Ltd.
- American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E)
- Astrophysics, Inc.
- Autoclear LLC
- CEIA USA Ltd.
- Gilardoni SpA
- L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc.
- Nuctech Co., Ltd.
- Smiths Detection, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Cargo Screening Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Mounting Security Challenges of Airports amidst Rising Security
Risks Fuels Growth in Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
A Review of Security Threats Facing Air Cargo
Air Cargo Screening Systems Market - Poised for Growth
Regional Market Overview
Growing Air Cargo Industry Worldwide Enhances Need for Air
Cargo Screening and Security
Air Cargo Market: On the Path to Gradual Recovery Following
Multiple Years of Weak Demand
Surging International Trade Bolsters Air Cargo Market - Air
Cargo Transport Volume in Revenue-Tonne Kilometers (RTK) for
the Period 2013-2018
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Air Cargo Industry Growth:
Percentage Annual Growth Rate of Air Cargo Transport Volume
(RTKs) for 2018-2037
Historical and Projected Growth Rates (%) for Air Cargo Market
by Geographic Region for the Years 2007-2017 and 2018-2037
Global Revenues Generated by Commercial Airlines from Air Cargo
Traffic (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2019
Booming E-Commerce Sector Spurs Growth in the Global Air Cargo
Market
China Emerges as the Leading E-Commerce Market: Online Retail
Sales in China Vs US for the Years 2010 through 2017
Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Period
2014-2021
Global Economy, Industrial Production and Trade Growth:
Critical for a Strong Air Cargo Market
Economic Activity, Trade and Industrial Production Vital for
Air Cargo Market: Annual Growth Rate (%) for GDP Growth, Trade
Growth and Industrial Production Growth for the Years 2016-
2018
Rebound in Global Trade Augurs Well for Air Cargo Market -
Percentage Annual Growth of Real Merchandise Trade Worldwide
for the Period 2010 through 2020
Leading Market Players in Air Cargo Screening Market
Enhanced Security Needs of Air Cargo Provides an Edge to Air
Cargo Handling Companies
Air Cargo Screening - Introduction
Why is Air Cargo Security and Screening Important?
Explosives Trace Detection Systems
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Threat of Explosives in Air Cargo Drives Demand for
Explosive Detection
Persistent Risk of Narcotics Smuggling Fuels Need for Narcotics
Systems for Air Cargo
Air Cargo Industry?s Upgrade to ECAC EDS Standard 3:
Opportunity for X-Ray and EDS Systems Markets
Increasing Role of Canine Teams in Air Cargo Screening Presents
Challenge for Cargo Screening Systems
Third Parties Sniffer Dogs to be Allowed for Air Cargo Screening
IATA and Industry Stakeholders Focus on Strengthening Air Cargo
Security
Challenges Confronting Air Cargo Screening Market
Technology Adoption for Better Security in Air Cargo
Next-generation Screening Solutions to Enhance Air Cargo Security
S&T Funds OCAST Algorithm to Improve Efficiency of Cargo
Screening Process
Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Air Cargo Screening
Process
Air Cargo Industry Transforming through Bluetooth Technology
EFFEX Project: Designed to Detect Explosives in Air Cargo
through Vapor Sensing
Recent Industry Activity
Shipco Airfreight Introduces K9 Cargo Screening
Smiths Detection Wins Order for Next Generation Cargo Screening
Systems
OSI Systems Receives Orders to Provide Air Cargo Inspection
Systems for Parcel Screening Applications
Astrotech's ETD Passes ECAC?s CEP for Airports
Smith Detection Receives ACSTL Approval for IONSCAN 600
Explosives Trace Detection System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Cargo Screening Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Air Cargo Screening Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Narcotics Detection (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Narcotics Detection (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Narcotics Detection (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Explosive Detection (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Explosive Detection (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Explosive Detection (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Metal & Contraband Detection (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Metal & Contraband Detection (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Metal & Contraband Detection (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Air Cargo Industry in the US - An Overview
A Review of Air Cargo Screening Procedures in the US
Measures to Prevent and Detect Tampering of Air Cargo Shipments
in the US
Security Measures to Maintain In-Flight Cargo Security
Policies and Strategies to Secure Air Cargo Shipments
A Glance at Current Legislative Issues
TSA Air Cargo Screening Mandate
U.S. Customs & Border Patrol Implements New Air Cargo Screening
Regulations for Inbound Shipments into US
US Air Cargo Screening Challenges
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Air Cargo Screening Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 15: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 17: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air Cargo
Screening Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 21: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Air Cargo Screening Systems in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Cargo Screening Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Strong Screening Measures for Air Cargo Augurs Well for the Market
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Air Cargo Screening Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 29: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Air Cargo Screening Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Air Cargo Screening Systems in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air
Cargo Screening Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Air Cargo Screening Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Air Cargo Screening Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 50: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
With E-Commerce Fueling Air Freight, Security and Screening of
Air Cargo Grows in Significance
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 53: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Air Cargo Screening Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Australia Adopts Changes to Air Cargo Security Screening
Market Analytics
Table 58: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 63: Indian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Hong Kong Launches Offsite Air Cargo Screening Scheme
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Air Cargo Screening Systems in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Cargo Screening Systems
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Air Cargo Screening Systems
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Air Cargo Screening Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Air Cargo Screening Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Air Cargo Screening Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 87: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 89: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air Cargo
Screening Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Iranian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Air Cargo Screening Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Air Cargo Screening Systems
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Air Cargo Screening Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Air Cargo Screening Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 105: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Air Cargo Screening Systems
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Air Cargo Screening Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Air Cargo Screening Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 111: Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3DX-RAY
AMERICAN SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING, INC. (AS&E)
ASTROPHYSICS
AUTOCLEAR
CEIA USA
GILARDONI SPA
L3 SECURITY & DETECTION SYSTEMS
NUCTECH
SMITHS DETECTION
ADANI SYSTEMS, INC.
C.E.I.A. SPA
EAS ENVIMET ANALYTICAL SYSTEMS GES.M.B.H
ICTS EUROPE S.A.
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
LEIDOS
RAPISCAN SYSTEMS, INC.
TELEDYNE E2V
SCIS AIR SECURITY, INC.
VOTI DETECTION, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
