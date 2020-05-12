Global Air Cargo Screening Systems Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Cargo Screening Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$461.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Narcotics Detection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$335.8 Million by the year 2025, Narcotics Detection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Narcotics Detection will reach a market size of US$12.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$122.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3DX-Ray Ltd.

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E)

Astrophysics, Inc.

Autoclear LLC

CEIA USA Ltd.

Ltd. Gilardoni SpA

L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc.

Nuctech Co., Ltd.

Smiths Detection, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Cargo Screening Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Mounting Security Challenges of Airports amidst Rising Security

Risks Fuels Growth in Air Cargo Screening Systems Market

A Review of Security Threats Facing Air Cargo

Air Cargo Screening Systems Market - Poised for Growth

Regional Market Overview

Growing Air Cargo Industry Worldwide Enhances Need for Air

Cargo Screening and Security

Air Cargo Market: On the Path to Gradual Recovery Following

Multiple Years of Weak Demand

Surging International Trade Bolsters Air Cargo Market - Air

Cargo Transport Volume in Revenue-Tonne Kilometers (RTK) for

the Period 2013-2018

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Air Cargo Industry Growth:

Percentage Annual Growth Rate of Air Cargo Transport Volume

(RTKs) for 2018-2037

Historical and Projected Growth Rates (%) for Air Cargo Market

by Geographic Region for the Years 2007-2017 and 2018-2037

Global Revenues Generated by Commercial Airlines from Air Cargo

Traffic (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Booming E-Commerce Sector Spurs Growth in the Global Air Cargo

Market

China Emerges as the Leading E-Commerce Market: Online Retail

Sales in China Vs US for the Years 2010 through 2017

Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Period

2014-2021

Global Economy, Industrial Production and Trade Growth:

Critical for a Strong Air Cargo Market

Economic Activity, Trade and Industrial Production Vital for

Air Cargo Market: Annual Growth Rate (%) for GDP Growth, Trade

Growth and Industrial Production Growth for the Years 2016-

2018

Rebound in Global Trade Augurs Well for Air Cargo Market -

Percentage Annual Growth of Real Merchandise Trade Worldwide

for the Period 2010 through 2020

Leading Market Players in Air Cargo Screening Market

Enhanced Security Needs of Air Cargo Provides an Edge to Air

Cargo Handling Companies

Air Cargo Screening - Introduction

Why is Air Cargo Security and Screening Important?

Explosives Trace Detection Systems





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Threat of Explosives in Air Cargo Drives Demand for

Explosive Detection

Persistent Risk of Narcotics Smuggling Fuels Need for Narcotics

Systems for Air Cargo

Air Cargo Industry?s Upgrade to ECAC EDS Standard 3:

Opportunity for X-Ray and EDS Systems Markets

Increasing Role of Canine Teams in Air Cargo Screening Presents

Challenge for Cargo Screening Systems

Third Parties Sniffer Dogs to be Allowed for Air Cargo Screening

IATA and Industry Stakeholders Focus on Strengthening Air Cargo

Security

Challenges Confronting Air Cargo Screening Market

Technology Adoption for Better Security in Air Cargo

Next-generation Screening Solutions to Enhance Air Cargo Security

S&T Funds OCAST Algorithm to Improve Efficiency of Cargo

Screening Process

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Air Cargo Screening

Process

Air Cargo Industry Transforming through Bluetooth Technology

EFFEX Project: Designed to Detect Explosives in Air Cargo

through Vapor Sensing

Recent Industry Activity

Shipco Airfreight Introduces K9 Cargo Screening

Smiths Detection Wins Order for Next Generation Cargo Screening

Systems

OSI Systems Receives Orders to Provide Air Cargo Inspection

Systems for Parcel Screening Applications

Astrotech's ETD Passes ECAC?s CEP for Airports

Smith Detection Receives ACSTL Approval for IONSCAN 600

Explosives Trace Detection System





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Air Cargo Industry in the US - An Overview

A Review of Air Cargo Screening Procedures in the US

Measures to Prevent and Detect Tampering of Air Cargo Shipments

in the US

Security Measures to Maintain In-Flight Cargo Security

Policies and Strategies to Secure Air Cargo Shipments

A Glance at Current Legislative Issues

TSA Air Cargo Screening Mandate

U.S. Customs & Border Patrol Implements New Air Cargo Screening

Regulations for Inbound Shipments into US

US Air Cargo Screening Challenges

CANADA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Cargo Screening Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Strong Screening Measures for Air Cargo Augurs Well for the Market

Market Analytics

ASIA-PACIFIC

With E-Commerce Fueling Air Freight, Security and Screening of

Air Cargo Grows in Significance

AUSTRALIA

Australia Adopts Changes to Air Cargo Security Screening

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Hong Kong Launches Offsite Air Cargo Screening Scheme

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

