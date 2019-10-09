Global Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market by Device Type, Product Type, Material Type, Deck Type, Sales Type, Aircraft Type, Application Type, and Region (2013-2024)

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market By Device Type (Containers and Pallets), By Product Type, By Material Type, By Deck Type, By Sales Type, By Aircraft Type, By Application Type, and By Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the air cargo ULD market size, five-year trend (2013-2018), and five-year forecast (2019-2024).



The global air cargo ULD market is likely to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 427.5 million in 2024.

Growing cargo traffic (freight tonne-kilometers) owing to accelerating urbanization and increasing disposable income, increasing deliveries of commercial aircraft, increasing demand for lightweight ULDs, rising ULD fleet size, and advancements in the technology are some of the major growth drivers of the market.



Cargo is an essential part of the airline business today. It contributed roughly 9% of the airline's revenue, which is more than twice the revenues from the first-class segment. The biggest benefit of air cargo ULD is that it allows bundling a large quantity of cargo into a single unit. This helps to minimize the airlines' operational cost by saving the ground crew's time and efforts.



The airline industry is looking for lightweight containers with the prime focus to enhance fuel efficiency as well as to reduce carbon emissions. In the last decade, the industry has noticed remarkable research and development activities related to light-weighting containers. Many companies have succeeded in developing lightweight containers by forming strategic alliances with industry stakeholders.

The key ULD management companies are opting composite-made containers by replacing their heavy-weight containers. The momentum of lightweight containers does not extend to pallets. Some companies have developed composite pallets to reduce the overall weight, but they could not offer other required properties and performance, such as durability. Composite pallets have a higher damage rate than conventional pallets.



The air cargo ULD market is segmented based on device type as containers and pallets. The container is expected to remain the larger device type in the air cargo ULD market during the forecast period. High preference over pallets, a safer device to transport cargo, and easy to load and unload are major growth drivers of the containers segment. The pallet market is also likely to witness a healthy growth rate in years to come.



The air cargo ULD market is also segmented based on the product type as LD3, LD6, LD11, M1, PMC, PAG, and Others. There are several types of ULDs used on passenger, cargo, and military aircraft. The selection of ULD is dependent on the type of aircraft, nature of goods, airline requirements, and the combination of the unit load device (ULDs). LD3 is the most widely preferred ULD type on both passengers as well as cargo aircraft and is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, A330, A350XWB, and A380. LD3 can also be interchangeably used by replacing another container type.



Based on the deck type, the air cargo ULD market is segmented into lower deck and main deck. Lower deck is projected to remain the larger segment of the air cargo ULD market during the forecast period, driven by the usage in both passenger and freighter aircraft. Passenger aircraft uses mainly its lower hold for ULDs, whereas freighter aircraft uses both main deck and lower hold for ULDs.



Based on the material type, the market is broken down into composite ULDs, metal ULDs, and other ULDs. Composite-based air cargo ULD is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight containers to increase fuel efficiency is the major driver of the segment. High durability and increased life of containers are the other major drivers of the segment. Composite-based containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of aluminium-based similar-sized containers.



Based on the aircraft type, the air cargo ULD market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, and Military Aircraft. Wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest demand generator of cargo ULDs during the forecast period. The high number of ULDs per aircraft, increasing the share of wide-body aircraft, and increasing demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment. The aircraft type is also expected to experience the highest growth for the same period.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw materials suppliers, panel manufacturers, ULD manufacturers, distributors, ULD management companies, and airline companies. The key air cargo ULD manufacturers are Safran Cabin (Zodiac AirCargo Equipment), Nordisk Aviation Products, VRR Aviation, DokaSch GmbH, and Satco Inc. The development of lightweight containers, the formation of partnerships with ULD management companies, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Report Features



This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Air Cargo ULD Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Air Cargo ULD Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Air Cargo ULD Market Size, trend and forecast analysis

Air Cargo ULD Market segment trend and forecast

Air Cargo ULD Market Dynamics and Competitive landscapes: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Air Cargo ULD Market Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Air Cargo ULD Market Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.2.1. By Device Type

2.2.2. By Sales Type

2.2.3. By Product Type

2.2.4. By Deck Type

2.2.5. By Material Type

2.2.6. By Application Type

2.2.7. By Aircraft Type

2.2.8. By Region

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Customers

2.8.3. The threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Device Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Global Air Cargo Containers Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Global Air Cargo Pallets Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Sales Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Air Cargo ULD Manufacturing Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Air Cargo ULD Repair Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Product Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. LD3 ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. LD6 ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. LD11 ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. M1 ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. PMC ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.7. PAG ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.8. Other ULDs Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Aircraft Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Narrow-Body Aircraft Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Wide-Body Aircraft Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Very Large Aircraft Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Military Aircraft Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Deck Type

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Lower Deck Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Main Deck Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Material Type

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Composite-based Air Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Metal-based Air Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4. Other Material-based Air Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Application Type

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Passenger Aircraft Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. Freighter Aircraft Cargo ULD Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market - By Region

10.1. Strategic Insights

10.2. North American Air Cargo ULD Market Analysis

10.3. European Air Cargo ULD Market Analysis

10.4. Asia-Pacific's Air Cargo ULD Market Analysis

10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Air Cargo ULD Market Analysis



11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Strategic Insights

11.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

11.3. Geographical Presence

11.4. New Product Launches

11.5. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.

11.6. Market Share Analysis



12. Strategic Growth Opportunities

12.1. Strategic Insights

12.2. Market Attractive Analysis

12.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Device Type

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Sales Type

12.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

12.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

12.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Deck Type

12.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

12.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

12.2.8. Market Attractiveness by Region

12.2.9. Market Attractiveness by Country

12.3. Emerging Trends

12.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

12.5. Key Success Factors



13. Company Profile of Key Players

13.1. AEROTUF

13.2. DokaSch GmbH

13.3. Granger Aerospace

13.4. Nordisk Aviation Products

13.5. PalNet GmbH

13.6. Satco Inc.

13.7. VRR Aviation

13.8. Safran Cabin (Zodiac AirCargo Equipment)

