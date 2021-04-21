Global Air Charter Services Market | Technavio's Analysts Forecast the Market to Register a Revenue of USD 7.35 Billion by 2024

The air charter services market is poised to grow by USD 7.35 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Due to factors like last-minute capacity, time shortages, and unforeseen applications, several companies have increased the volume of charters in cargo divisions. Moreover, the shipment of oversized products also boosts the demand for cargo charters. These factors lead to the increase in the adoption of air charter services, which in turn, drives the market.

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a crucial market for air charter services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The air charter services market growth in APAC can be attributed to the presence of a large number of active airports and an increase in the number of charter flight hours.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The air charter services market is segmented by application (charter passenger, charter freight, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market growth in the charter passenger segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the charter freight and other segments. As per the customer requirements, air charter operators should be capable of arranging aircraft charters ranging from helicopters, piston, turboprop, and jet aircraft, up to the larger regional passenger jets, narrow-body aircraft, and wide-body airliners. Charter operators use their expertise to offer the best suitable options, such as a short-haul business flight or an extended business trip. Moreover, the convenience of customers is the top priority of air charter operators.

The air charter services market is fragmented. The shift toward aircraft renting will create ample growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for cargo charters

Shift toward aircraft renting

Introduction of membership programs

Market Challenges

Volatility in aviation fuel prices

Shortage of skilled pilots

Inadequate infrastructure and rising operational costs

Companies Mentioned

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.

Air Partner Plc

Asia Jet Partners Ltd.

ASIAN SKY GROUP

Delta Private Jets, Inc.

Flexjet LLC

Gama Aviation Plc

GlobeAir AG

NetJets Aviation Inc.

XO Global LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

