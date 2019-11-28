Global Air Conditioner Market Size was Valued at 78772 USD Million in 2017 With a CAGR of 9.54% in the Forecast Period by 2025 - Valuates Reports™
Nov 28, 2019, 07:58 ET
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming years, the worldwide market for air conditioning is likely to expand considerably, owing to improved financial circumstances, increased per capita revenue, and increased rates of pollution. Technological advances in developing nations are also driving the global market for air conditioning.
The increasing air pollution level harms not only the environment but individuals residing in that specific setting as well. Pollution leads to fatigue and headaches, prevalent symptoms of bad air quality. This propels the worldwide market for air conditioning systems further.
REGION WISE MARKET ANALYSIS
- Due to the early implementation of air conditioning technology and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, North America is anticipated to retain a significant share of the worldwide market for air conditioning in the future.
- On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to show significant development over the forecast period. Due to increasing product use in developing markets such as China and India, the housing industry will retain a considerable percentage share of the region's air conditioning market.
Global Air Conditioning Market Segments Based On Production Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
Global Air Conditioning Market Segments Based On Consumer Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Global Air Conditioning Market Segments Based On Application
- Residential
- Commercial
WHAT THE REPORT HAS TO OFFER
This study presents the Global Air Conditioner industry (value, manufacturing, and usage), divides the breakdown by producers, area, type, and implementation (information status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025). This research also analyzes market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, possibilities and difficulties, hazards and obstacles to entry, sales channels, retailers, and Five Forces Analysis by Porter.
REPORTS RELATED TO AIR CONDITIONERS MARKET :
Portable Air conditioner market :
The Portable Air Conditioner market was valued at 440 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period.
https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1766/portable-air-conditioner-market
Automotive Air Conditioners Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-139/automotive-air-conditioners-maket
Global Air Conditioning Equipment Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-139/automotive-air-conditioners-maket
The global Automotive Air Conditioners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%
Portable Air Conditioning System Market:
The Portable Air Conditioning System market was valued at 680 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1170 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8174/portable-air-conditioning-system-market
