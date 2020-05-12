Global Air Curtain Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Curtain market worldwide is projected to grow by US$733 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Commercial Segment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797810/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Segment will reach a market size of US$108 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$213.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

2VV s.r.o.

Berner International

Biddle Air Systems Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Euronics Industries Pvt., Ltd.

GREE, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nedfon USA

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

Panasonic Corporation

Systemair AB

Teplomash

Toshiba Corporation

YOSHIMASA USA









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797810/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Curtain Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Air Curtain Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Air Curtain Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Air Curtain Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial Segment (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commercial Segment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Commercial Segment (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial Segment (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Industrial Segment (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Industrial Segment (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Curtain Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Air Curtain Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Air Curtain Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Air Curtain Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Air Curtain Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 15: Air Curtain Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Air Curtain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Air Curtain Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Air Curtain Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Air Curtain Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Curtain Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Air Curtain Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Air Curtain Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Air Curtain Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Air Curtain Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Air Curtain Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Air Curtain Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Air Curtain Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Air Curtain Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: German Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Air Curtain Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Air Curtain Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Air Curtain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Air Curtain Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Air Curtain Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Air Curtain Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Air Curtain Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Air Curtain Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Air Curtain Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Air Curtain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Air Curtain Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Air Curtain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Air Curtain Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Air Curtain Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Air Curtain Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Air Curtain Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Air Curtain Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Air Curtain Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 60: Air Curtain Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Air Curtain Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Air Curtain Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Curtain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Air Curtain Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Curtain Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Air Curtain Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 68: Air Curtain Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Air Curtain Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Air Curtain Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Air Curtain Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Air Curtain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Air Curtain Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Air Curtain Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Air Curtain Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Air Curtain Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Air Curtain Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Air Curtain Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Air Curtain Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Air Curtain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Air Curtain Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Air Curtain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Air Curtain Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Air Curtain Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Air Curtain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Air Curtain Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Air Curtain Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Air Curtain Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Air Curtain Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Air Curtain Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Air Curtain Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Air Curtain Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Air Curtain Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Air Curtain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Air Curtain Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Air Curtain Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Air Curtain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Air Curtain Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Air Curtain Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Air Curtain Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Air Curtain Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



2VV S.R.O.

BERNER INTERNATIONAL

BIDDLE AIR SYSTEMS

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

EURONICS INDUSTRIES PVT.

GREE

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NEDFON USA

NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS

PANASONIC CORPORATION

SYSTEMAIR AB

TEPLOMASH

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

YOSHIMASA USA

AIRTECNICS

ALECO

ENVIROTEC LTD.

FLäKTGROUP

FRICO AB

GUANGDONG NEDFON INDOOR AIR SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

GUANGZHOU THEODOOR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

MARLEY ENGINEERED PRODUCTS

MARS AIR SYSTEMS

MEECH INTERNATIONAL

NORTEK GLOBAL HVAC

ORCHIDS INTERNATIONAL

PANASONIC MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

POWERED AIRE, INC.

S&P SISTEMAS DE VENTILACIóN S.L.U

SHENYANG JINCHEN WEIYE COOLING & HEATING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

THERMOSCREENS LIMITED

TMI

TOSHIBA AIR CONDITIONING

VTS GROUP S.A.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797810/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

