Global Air Filter Media Market Report 2020-2021: Impact of COVID-19 with Strategies of Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Lydall, Valmet, 3M, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies and Camfil

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Covid-19 on Air Filter Media Market by Type (Nonwoven Fabrics, Fiberglass, Filter Paper), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Filter Media Market Size during this COVID-19 Pandemic is Projected to Grow from USD 710 Million in 2020 to USD 738 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.9%

The major factors governing the air filter media industry include the growing demand from industrialization and urbanization in APAC region, necessity for safe working environment at production sites and the growing demand for respiratory devices and face masks to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 virus.



Food & Beverage segment estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for air filter media during the forecast period.



The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the air filter media market during this COVID-19 scenario. The use of air filter media is driven due to their necessity for maintaining better food quality and minimize airborne contamination to food & beverage in this current pandemic situation.



Air filters are also used to prevent dust and particulate contaminants from entering the production line. Increasing demand for these materials in this current situation to safeguard food and beverage products is also driving the requirement for air filter media in the industry.



Nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to lead the air filter media market during the forecast period.



The nonwoven fabrics type segment is expected to lead the air filter media market during the forecast period. The increasing demand of nonwoven fabrics is influenced by factors such as high strength, absorbency, resilience, and elasticity and resistant to mechanical deformation.



These factors drive its consumption in major industries such as power generation, metal & mining, food & beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical. In addition, there has been a huge increase in demand for ventilators, respirators and other devices which are driving the use of air filter media in the healthcare industry.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for air filter media during the forecast period.



Based on region, the air filter media market in APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecasted period. APAC has a large manufacturing base for food & beverage products, pharmaceutical drugs, chemicals, and medical instruments, equipment, and devices.



The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increasing requirement of these supplies from the affected economies. This has led to a boost in the production of air filter media in the region. APAC is also influenced by rapid urbanization and industrialization which is driving the air filter media market as it is an essential part in controlling air pollution and emissions for various industries such as power, chemical, metal processing, and others.

The report profiles several leading players of the air filter media market that include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), 3M (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany) and Camfil (Sweden).



The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the market during this crisis period.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Air Filter Media

1.2.2 COVID-19

1.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

1.4 Market Scope

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations



2 COVID-19 Impact on Air Filter Media Ecosystem

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Value Chain of Air Filter Media Industry

2.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers

2.2.2 Manufacturers

2.2.3 Distributors

2.2.4 End-users

2.3 Market Overview

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.1.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization in APAC

2.3.1.2 Stringent Regulations Regarding Emissions and Treatment of Industrial Effluents

2.3.1.3 Necessity for Safe Working Environment at Production Sites

2.3.1.4 Current Requirement for Face Masks and Respiratory Devices

2.3.2 Opportunities

2.3.2.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

2.3.3 Challenges

2.3.3.1 Slow Growth Due to COVID-19 Impact on Industries



3 Customer Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Shift in End-Use Industries

3.1.2 Disruption in the Industry

3.1.2.1 Food & Beverage

3.1.2.2 Metal & Mining

3.1.2.3 Chemical

3.1.2.4 Pharmaceutical

3.1.2.5 Power Generation

3.1.2.6 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Improve Production

3.1.2.7 Impact on Customers' Revenues

3.1.2.8 Customers' Most Crucial Regions

3.1.2.9 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

3.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers

3.1.3.2 Industry Specific Measures

3.1.3.3 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook



4 Impact of COVID-19 on Air Filter Media Segments

4.1 Impact on Types

4.1.1 Nonwoven Fabrics

4.1.2 Fiberglass

4.1.3 Filter Paper

4.2 Impact on End-Use Industries

4.2.1 Food & Beverage

4.2.2 Metal & Mining

4.2.3 Chemical

4.2.4 Pharmaceutical

4.2.5 Power Generation

4.2.6 Others



5 Impact of COVID-19 in Filter Media Market, by Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 APAC

5.2.1 China

5.2.2 India

5.2.3 Japan

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Italy

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 UK

5.3.4 Spain

5.3.5 France

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4 US

5.5 Rest of World



6 Strategies of Air Filter Media Companies During COVID-19 Pandemic

6.1 Impact on Company's Portfolio

6.1.1 Product/Material

6.1.2 Application

6.1.3 COVID-19-Related Developments/Strategies

