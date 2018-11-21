Global Air Filters Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to air Quality in Diverse Industrial Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Air Filters Market By Type (Medium Efficiency, HEPA, Low Efficiency, Gas Phase & Others), By End Use (Automotive, Commercial, Residential & Others), By Application, By Demand, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global air filters market is projected to cross $ 12.9 billion by 2023, backed by increasing consumer awareness regarding deteriorating air quality and increasingly stringent government regulations pertaining to air quality in diverse industrial applications.



Continuing increase in production of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles coupled with rising air pollution levels are also expected to fuel global air filters market in the coming years, globally. Moreover, rising awareness towards adopting modern equipment, especially in pharmaceutical & food processing industries, is expected to augment demand for HVACs, cleanrooms and bag houses, thereby boosting sales of air filters, globally, through 2023.



Global Air Filters Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of air filters market globally:

Air Filters Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Medium Efficiency, HEPA, Low Efficiency, Gas Phase & Others), By End Use (Automotive, Commercial, Residential & Others), By Application, By Demand, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players in the global air filters market are



Donaldson Company, Inc.

Camfil Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Sogefi Group

MANN+HUMMEL GmBH

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

MayAir Group plc

3M Purification Inc.

Purification Inc. Neundorfer Inc.

Dafco Filtration Group

APC Filtration Inc.

Koch Filter Corporation

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Denso Auto Parts

Alen Corporation

Austin Air

Blueair, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Market Taxonomy



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst View



5. Global Air Filters Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Medium Efficiency, HEPA, Low Efficiency, Gas Phase & Others)

5.2.2. By End Use Sector (Automotive, Commercial & Residential Pharmaceutical, Semiconductor, F&B, Hospital, Agriculture, Electronic manufacturer, Animal Husbandry and Others

5.2.3. By Application (HVAC, Automotive, Bag House, Cleanroom & Gas Turbine)

5.2.4. By Demand (OEM Vs Replacement)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Global Air Filters Market Segmental Outlook

6.1. Global Medium Efficiency Air Filters Market Outlook

6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.1.2.1. By End Use Sector

6.1.2.2. By Region

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.2. Global HEPA Air Filters Market Outlook

6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.2.1. By End Use Sector

6.2.2.2. By Region

6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3. Global Low Efficiency Air Filters Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By End Use Sector

6.3.2.2. By Region

6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Global Gas Phase Air Filters Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1. By Value

6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.1. By End Use Sector

6.4.2.2. By Region

6.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Global Air Filters Market Regional Outlook



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges

8.3. Impact Analysis



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competition Benchmarking

10.2. Company Profiles



11. Strategic Recommendations



