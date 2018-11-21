Global Air Filters Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to air Quality in Diverse Industrial Applications
The "Global Air Filters Market By Type (Medium Efficiency, HEPA, Low Efficiency, Gas Phase & Others), By End Use (Automotive, Commercial, Residential & Others), By Application, By Demand, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global air filters market is projected to cross $ 12.9 billion by 2023, backed by increasing consumer awareness regarding deteriorating air quality and increasingly stringent government regulations pertaining to air quality in diverse industrial applications.
Continuing increase in production of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles coupled with rising air pollution levels are also expected to fuel global air filters market in the coming years, globally. Moreover, rising awareness towards adopting modern equipment, especially in pharmaceutical & food processing industries, is expected to augment demand for HVACs, cleanrooms and bag houses, thereby boosting sales of air filters, globally, through 2023.
Global Air Filters Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of air filters market globally:
- Air Filters Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Medium Efficiency, HEPA, Low Efficiency, Gas Phase & Others), By End Use (Automotive, Commercial, Residential & Others), By Application, By Demand, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players in the global air filters market are
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Camfil Group
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Freudenberg Group
- Sogefi Group
- MANN+HUMMEL GmBH
- American Air Filter Company, Inc.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj
- MayAir Group plc
- 3M Purification Inc.
- Neundorfer Inc.
- Dafco Filtration Group
- APC Filtration Inc.
- Koch Filter Corporation
- K&N Engineering, Inc.
- Denso Auto Parts
- Alen Corporation
- Austin Air
- Blueair, Inc.
