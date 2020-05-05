Global Air Purifier Industry Report 2020: Supply Chain Shortages due to COVID-19
The "Global Air Purifier Market: Market Forecast by Technology, by Applications, by CADR Values, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for the would continue to accelerate on account of factors such as urbanization, increasing construction activities in urban areas, fossil fuel & crop burning, and industrial carbon emissions. The aforementioned factors would worsen the air quality and increase the particulate matter concentration in the air. Further, factors such as increasing air-borne diseases, rising consciousness about health hazards, rising disposable income, and improving living standards would accelerate the demand for air purifiers in the forecast period.
Nevertheless, in 2020, the sales of air purifiers are expected to drop in the first few months in every country owing to the coronavirus pandemic as the air purifier market would experience shortage from the supply side in the first half of 2020. As far as demand side is concerned, due to nationwide lockdowns, people would refrain from buying air purifiers as these products do not come under first priority-products amid a lockdown.
According to this research, the Global Air Purifier Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2026.
Currently, the Asia-pacific region accounts for the highest revenue share in the overall global air purifier market. Further, countries such as China and Japan are among the top contributors in the market revenues owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing pollution above safe levels set by WHO. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a potentially lucrative market for air purifiers during the forecast period, primarily due to the skyrocketing construction activities and rising consumer awareness about the ill-effects of ambient pollution in the region.
The residential sector witnessed the maximum deployment of air purifiers during 2019, followed by the commercial & industrial sectors. This could be attributed to the fact that people are becoming aware of the health hazards of ambient pollution on human health and are taking preventive measures to curb the same within their homes. On the same note, people are also expected to incline more towards smart air purifiers owing to the characteristics such as remote accessibility. Moreover, the installation of air purifiers across commercial offices, retail malls, hospitals, and clinics is becoming a popular trend in some countries such as the USA, China, and Japan.
The global air purifier market report comprehensively covers the global air purifier market by technology, applications, CADR values, and regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa and key countries. Global air purifier market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the global air purifier market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1. Report Description
2.2. Key Highlights of the Report
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Research Methodology
2.5. Assumptions
3. Global Air Purifier Market Overview
3.1. Global Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F
3.2. Global Air Purifier Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2019
3.3. Global Air Purifier Market - Porter's Five Force Model
3.4. Global Air Purifier Market - Value Chain & Ecosystem
3.5. Global Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F
4. Global Smart Air Purifier Market Overview
4.1. Global Smart Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F
4.2. Global Smart Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F
5. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Overview
5.1. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F
5.2. Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F
6. Global Air Purifier Market Dynamics
6.1. Impact Analysis
6.2. Market Drivers
6.3. Market Restraints
7. Global Air Purifier Market Trends & Evolution
8. North America Air Purifier Market Overview
9. Latin America Air Purifier Market Overview
10. Europe Air Purifier Market Overview
11. APAC Air Purifier Market Overview
12. Middle East and Africa Air Purifier Market Overview
13. Global Air Purifier Market - Key Performance Indicators
13.1. Global Air Purifier Filtering Technologies
13.2. Air Purifier Pressure Drop Values And Filtering Performance
13.3. HS Codes for Air Purifier
13.4. Analysis of Air Purifier Filtering System Consumable Expenses
13.5. Global Air Purifier Market - Prominent Models
13.6. Global Air Purifier Market - Maintenance Period Analysis
14. Global Air Purifier Market Overview - Opportunity Assessment
14.1. North America Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment
14.2. Latin America Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment
14.3. Europe Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment
14.4. APAC Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment
14.5. Middle East and Africa Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment
15. Global Air Purifier Market Overview - Competitive Landscape
15.1. Global Air Purifier Market Revenue Share, By Companies
15.2. Global Air Purifier Market - Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters & Technical Parameters
15.3. Global Air Purifier Market - Importer List
15.4. Global Air Purifier Market - Retailer List
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Daikin Industries Limited
16.2. Dyson Group PLC
16.3. Honeywell International Incorporation
16.4. Panasonic Corporation
16.5. Royal Philips Group
16.6. Samsung Electronics Company Limited
16.7. Sharp Corporation
16.8. Unilever Group
16.9. Woongjin Coway Company Limited
16.10. Xiaomi Corporation
16. Key Strategic Recommendations
