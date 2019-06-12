Global Air Purifier Market 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Air Purifier Market. The report analyzes the air purifier market by Filter Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone and Others), By End Users (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada , Germany, United Kingdom, India, China).



According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Air Purifier Market – By Filter Type (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Region, By Country: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023", the global air purifier market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.43% during 2018 – 2023.



The segment of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by HEPA in the abatement of ambient as well as household air pollution. During 2018-23, Air Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world. Moreover, increasing demand for various types of air purifiers such as vehicle mounted as well as portable air purifiers has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of air purifiers in the future. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Air Purifier market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising healthcare expenditure, Increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Rising carbon dioxide emissions, augmenting vehicles sales, escalating greenhouse gases emissions, increasing use of air purifiers in hospitals, burgeoning development of innovative air purifiers, etc. are driving the demand of air purifiers in the market.



The report titled, "Global Air Purifier Market – By Filter Type (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Region, By Country: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Air Purifier Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global air purifier market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Filter Technology - HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone, Others (photo plasma technology, thermodynamic sterilization (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, polarized-media electronic air cleaners)

Analysis By End Users – Residential, Commercial, Automotive



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Filter Technology - HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, Ion and Ozone, Others

Analysis By End Users – Residential, Commercial, Automotive



Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Air Purifier Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By End Users – Residential, Commercial, Automotive



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Pfizer, Honeywell International, Camfil, IQAir , Philips, Daikin, Whirlpool, Coway, Blue Air, Sharp Corporation



