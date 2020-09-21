Global Air Purifier Market Outlook and Forecasts, 2019-2020 & 2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 42% - Key Players are Blue Star, Philips, Whirlpool, MIDEA Group, Daikin
Sep 21, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Air Purifier Market Report
The global air purifier market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 42% during the period 2019-2025.
The global air purifier market is one of the growing segments in the electronic appliances industry. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, particularly where pollution levels are extremely high. Factors such as the increase in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in air pollution due to high emission from factories, and household activities are the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America are major regions with a high demand for air filters.
The market is expected to observe a surge in sales in various regions. The residential segment is expected to witness an increase in the market share during the forecast period. This is on account of the high demand for air purifiers in the household category. Innovations such as wearable and other portable and smart purifiers are expected to increase market penetration. The demand from countries such as China, India, South Korea, US, Germany, Mexico, and Russia is expected to grow. Standalone units with HEPA filters are expected to have a high share during the forecast period
AIR PURIFIER MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The HEPA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 44% during the period. One of the major reasons for the high dominance of this segment is HEPA filters are efficient to clean out around 99.97% of particulate pollutants such as pollen, dust, along with irritating particles and pollutants. These filters, however, are less efficient in clearing odor, chemicals, and gases. However, these filters require high maintenance, as they need replacement in every 3-4 months. The APAC region constitutes the highest demand with an increase in pollution rates and growth in commercialization.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 43% during the period 2019-2025. The rise in pollution levels in several metropolitan cities is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. These cities have witnessed remarkable demand and awareness among consumers. In China, HEPA filters are in high demand as they are highly effective to reduce indoor and outdoor particles. As part of healthy living, several consumers in China have installed air purifiers in their houses in China.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global air purifier market is in the growth stage. It has achieved popularity and high penetration in China, India, and the US. The market consists of a high number of players in these regions, making it highly fragmented and competitive. Major key players account for more than 60% share of the overall market in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. On the contrary, there are no significant players in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
There is an immense opportunity for vendors to expand their business in high polluting countries and densely populated regions. Philips air purifier market share is likely to grow on account of the growing market for home care appliances, which is increasing in sales and profits. Some European countries are under-penetrated with a large potential to be addressed. Mergers and acquisitions can help air purifier companies to penetrate and expand their reach, which is expected to be a key success factor for the air purifier industry.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. What are the global air purifier market size and growth forecast?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the air purifier market forecast?
3. What is the leading region in the air purifier market?
4. Who are the strategic market players and how are they driving the market growth?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Wearable Air Purifiers
8.2 Advances In Technology
8.3 Demand For Energy-Efficient Air Purifiers
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Demand In High Altitude Cities
9.2 Increase In Urbanization
9.3 Increasing Health Problems Associated With Air Pollution
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Inbuilt Filters In Air Conditioning Systems
10.2 Increase In Operational Cost
10.3 Emission Of Ozone And Other Pollutants From Smart Air Purifiers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Application
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Commercial
12.4 Industrial
12.5 Residential
12.6 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Competition Overview
Key Company Profiles
- Blue Star
- Philips
- Whirlpool
- MIDEA Group
- Daikin
Other Prominent Vendors
- Rabbit Air
- Sharp
- A.O. Smith
- Blue Air
- Coway
- Honeywell
- Oransi
- IQ Air
- Samsung
- LG
- Eureka Forbes
- Camfil Group
- The 3M Company
- Aerus
- Air Pura
- Probreeze
- Homedics
- Boneco AG
- Guardian Technologies
- Winix
- Levoit
- Pure Enrichment
- Allerair
- GreenTech
- Novaerus
- Bionaire
