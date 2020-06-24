Global Air Purifiers Industry Assessment 2020-2030 - Leading Players are Honeywell Int'l, Whirlpool, Sharp, Daikin Industries, LG Electronics, Dyson, Panasonic, Xiaomi, and Blue Air

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider air purifiers market, and compares it with other markets.



The global air purifiers market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2019 to $1.55 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.74%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to increase in the demand of HEPA filters by consumers for personal use. The market is then expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.13%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air purifiers market in 2019.



Rising concern for airborne diseases is driving the air purifiers market. An increase in health issues such as asthma, allergies and other breathing disorders due to airborne diseases encourages the consumers to invest in air purifiers at commercial and residential locations. For instance, in 2018, as per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), 90% of people across the globe breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, 19.2 million adults in the USA aged 18 and above had asthma. In 2017, as per the department of statistics in Singapore, there were 246 cases of airborne diseases reported across Singapore. Therefore, increasing prevalence of airborne diseases contributes to the growth of the air purifier market.



The use of smart air purifiers through smartphone-enabled application is a key trend in the market. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, in January 2019, Pathpartner, an India-based technology company, developed IoT-enabled smart air purifier that gives information about air quality and provides a report on the humidity content of the air. Through this technology, the temperature of the room and freshening up the room can be controlled remotely.



The high installation and maintenance costs of air purifiers is hindering the market growth. Individuals in urban cities in developing nations consider air purifiers as a luxury. Regular maintenance cost for air purifier also adds as an additional expense, which is for filter changes and cleaning of media filter because of continuous use. For instance, a home air purifier will cost up to $1,000 and the installation of an air purifier will be added extra over it. The customers cannot gauge the benefit of using air purifiers against any parameters and this leaves them clueless in understanding the actual benefit of the purifier against the money invested. Therefore, high installation and maintenance cost coupled with customers' lack of understanding about the appliance have a negative impact on the growth of the air purifiers market.



Major players in the air purifiers market are Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd., Panasonic, Xiaomi Corporation, and Blue Air.



Report Scope



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The air purifiers market section of the report gives context. It compares the air purifiers market with other segments of the air purifiers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, air purifiers indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Air Purifiers Market Characteristics



3. Air Purifiers Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Air Purifiers Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Air Purifiers Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Air Purifiers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Air Purifiers Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

HEPA Filter

Activated Carbon

Others

4.2. Global Air Purifiers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Others

4.3. Global Air Purifiers Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

5. Air Purifiers Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Air Purifiers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Air Purifiers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Sharp Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Panasonic

Xiaomi Corporation

Blue Air

Coway

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips

Sunbeam Products Inc.

Americair Corporation

Electrolux

YADU

Midea

Lexy

Austin

Beiangtech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ts978

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

