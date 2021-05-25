Global Air Purifiers Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global air purifiers market.



This report focuses on the air purifiers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the air purifiers market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global air purifiers market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2020 to $1.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the air purifiers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Air Purifiers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider air purifiers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The air purifiers market section of the report gives context. It compares the air purifiers market with other segments of the air purifiers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, air purifiers indicators comparison.

Major players in the air purifiers market are Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Panasonic, Xiaomi Corporation and Blue Air.



The air purifiers market consists of sales of air purifiers and related services for purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. The usage of air purifiers is to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.



Rising concern for airborne diseases is driving the air purifiers market. An increase in health issues such as asthma, allergies, and other breathing disorders due to airborne diseases encourages consumers to invest in air purifiers at commercial and residential locations. For instance, as per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), 90% of people across the globe breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19.2 million adults in the USA aged 18 and above had asthma. As per the department of statistics in Singapore, there were 246 cases of airborne diseases reported across Singapore. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases contributes to the growth of the air purifier market.



The high installation and maintenance costs of air purifiers are hindering the market growth. Individuals in urban cities in developing nations consider air purifiers as a luxury. Regular maintenance cost for air purifier also adds as an additional expense, which is for filter changes and cleaning of media filter because of continuous use. For instance, a home air purifier will cost up to $1,000 and the installation of an air purifier will be added extra over it. The customers cannot gauge the benefit of using air purifiers against any parameters and this leaves them clueless in understanding the actual benefit of the purifier against the money invested. Therefore, high installation and maintenance costs coupled with customers' lack of understanding about the appliance have a negative impact on the growth of the air purifiers market.



The air purifiers market covered in this report is segmented by technology into HEPA filter; activated carbon; others. It is also segmented by type into dust collectors; fume & smoke collectors; others and by end-user into residential; commercial.



The use of smart air purifiers through the smartphone-enabled application is a key trend in the market. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, in January 2019, Pathpartner, an India-based technology company, developed an IoT-enabled smart air purifier that gives information about air quality and provides a report on the humidity content of the air. Through this technology, the temperature of the room and freshening up the room can be controlled remotely.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Air Purifiers Market Characteristics



3. Air Purifiers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Air Purifiers



5. Air Purifiers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Air Purifiers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Air Purifiers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Air Purifiers Market Segmentation

7. Air Purifiers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Air Purifiers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Air Purifiers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Air Purifiers Market

9. China Air Purifiers Market

10. India Air Purifiers Market

11. Japan Air Purifiers Market

12. Australia Air Purifiers Market

13. Indonesia Air Purifiers Market

14. South Korea Air Purifiers Market

15. Western Europe Air Purifiers Market

16. UK Air Purifiers Market

17. Germany Air Purifiers Market

18. France Air Purifiers Market

19. Eastern Europe Air Purifiers Market

20. Russia Air Purifiers Market

21. North America Air Purifiers Market

22. USA Air Purifiers Market

23. South America Air Purifiers Market

24. Brazil Air Purifiers Market

25. Middle East Air Purifiers Market

26. Africa Air Purifiers Market

27. Air Purifiers Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Air Purifiers Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Air Purifiers Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Honeywell International Inc.

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Whirlpool Corp

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Sharp Corporation

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Daikin Industries Ltd

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. LG Electronics Inc.

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Air Purifiers Market



29. Air Purifiers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



