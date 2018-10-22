Global Air Quality Monitoring Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market Size is Forecasted to Reach $6.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Quality Monitoring - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global air quality monitoring market size is forecasted to reach $6.5 billion by 2023.



The growth is attributed to the increasing level of air pollution and growing awareness about various environmental hazards. Furthermore, health effects of air pollution, and favorable government regulations to monitor air quality, are also accelerating the growth of air quality monitoring market.



Insights on market segments



On the basis of product, the air quality monitoring market is categorized into indoor and outdoor air quality monitors. Indoor air quality monitors held a larger share in the market in 2017, accounting for 70.6%. This leading position of the category is attributed to its advantages over outdoor air quality monitor. For instance, indoor air quality monitors can measure several pollutants such as carbon monoxide, aldehydes, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxides. In addition, these monitors have high adoption in pharmaceutical and other industries, that require a controlled environment.



Based on pollutant, the market for chemical pollutant air quality monitoring is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period.



Among the varied sampling methods, continuous sampling method held the largest share in the air quality monitoring market in 2017, with a contribution of 39.0%. The share is expected to increase to 41.0% by 2023. It is a high-resolution method that provides continuous record of contaminant levels. The continuous sampling method has advantages over other methods such as remote communication and high degree of measurement precision. Also, it can operate over extended periods (weeks or months) with minimal operator intervention.



During the historical period, government agencies and academic institutes constituted the largest end-user category in the air quality monitoring market.



Market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC)



During the forecast period, the air quality monitoring market is projected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with a CAGR of 10.0%. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, large-scale industrialization, and rising pollution levels. Moreover, increasing stringent regulations related to air pollution, growing awareness on the environmental and health effects of air pollution, and the rising prevalence of smoking are the factors supporting the growth of the APAC air quality monitoring market.



In 2016, a study was published in the journal Value in Health Regional Issues, which concluded that respiratory diseases have a significant impact on health care resource use (HCRU) and associated costs in the APAC region. In the study, patients over 18 years of age were enrolled. The study was conducted to understand the problems associated with respiratory diseases in the patients. The study described HCRU, work impairment, cost burden, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) as key factors associated with respiratory diseases in the region.



Besides, in 2016, a population-based study was published in International Journal of Respiratory and Pulmonary Medicine, which described chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to be the major cause of morbidity in Taiwan. The prevalence of COPD was higher in men, as compared to women, in 2016. It was calculated for the population aged 40 years and above in southwestern Taiwan. The result was obtained using the multiple linear regression model. Thus, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases in the APAC region is offering growth opportunities to the players in the air quality monitoring market.



Key players are seeking partnerships and acquisitions to increase their market share



In order to increase their market share, key players of the air quality monitoring industry are entering into partnerships and making acquisitions to offer cost-effective and at-home therapy products. For instance, in April 2018, 3M Company entered into a partnership agreement with Amazon to offer Filtrete Smart Air Filter. The product is integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment service for the easy reordering of air filters when customers need replacing.



In December 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. completed the acquisition of certain assets of EPTEK Technology Co. Ltd. and several related entities with offices in Taiwan and mainland China. The assets acquired include volatile organic compound (VOC) continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) used to measure and analyze air quality across a range of industrial applications.



Some of the other key players operating in the global air quality monitoring market are Merck KGaA, HORIBA Ltd, TSI Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens AG, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd, Aeroqual Limited and ECOTECH GROUP.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Indoor

4.1.1.1.1 Fixed

4.1.1.1.2 Portable

4.1.1.2 Outdoor

4.1.1.2.1 Portable

4.1.1.2.2 Fixed

4.1.1.2.3 Dust and particulate

4.1.1.2.4 AQM station

4.1.2 By Pollutant

4.1.2.1 Chemical

4.1.2.2 Physical

4.1.2.3 Biological

4.1.3 By Sampling Method

4.1.3.1 Continuous

4.1.3.2 Manual

4.1.3.3 Passive

4.1.3.4 Intermittent

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Government agencies and academic institutes

4.1.4.2 Commercial and residential sectors

4.1.4.3 Petrochemical industry

4.1.4.4 Power generation plants

4.1.4.5 Pharmaceutical industry

4.1.4.6 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising air pollution levels

4.2.1.2 Increasing awareness regarding adverse effects of air pollution on health and environment

4.2.1.3 Stringent regulatory framework for reducing air pollution levels

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Escalating costs of AQM products

4.2.2.2 Challenges associated with the operation of AQM products

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Emerging economies with market potential for AQM manufacturers

4.2.3.2 Technological advancements in the AQM products

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Indoor AQM Market by Type

5.1.2 Outdoor AQM Market by Type

5.2 By Pollutant

5.3 By Sampling Method

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Acquisitions

11.2.2 Product Launches

11.2.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

HORIBA Ltd.

TSI Incorporated

3M Company

Company Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Siemens AG

Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Aeroqual Limited

ECOTECH GROUP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r7xqq3/global_air?w=5

