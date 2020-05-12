Global Air Quality Monitoring System Industry
May 12, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Quality Monitoring System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Indoor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Indoor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Indoor will reach a market size of US$217.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$254.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Company
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell Analytics, Inc.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Spectris PLC
- TE Connectivity Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- Testo, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tisch Environmnetal, Inc.
- TSI Group Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Air Quality Monitoring System Market: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Quality Monitoring System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Levels of Air Pollution and its Adverse
Effects on Human Health: A Significant Growth Driver
Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Air Pollution per 100,000
People by Select Country
Percentage of Deaths Due to Air Pollution by Disease Type for
the Year 2019E
Strict Government Regulations for Air Pollution Monitoring and
Control Supports Demand
Public Awareness on Environment-Friendliness and Favorable
Private and Public Initiatives Augur Well for Air Quality
Monitoring Systems
Ongoing Expansion of the Petrochemical and Power Generation
Industries to Enhance Demand for Air Quality Monitoring
Systems
China, India and Saudi Arabia: High Growth Driving Markets
Technological Advancements in Air Pollution Monitoring Systems
Market Drives Growth
Sluggish Implementation of Air Pollution Control Reforms:
A Major Challenge
Product Overview
Air Quality Monitoring System: An Introduction
Air Quality Monitoring System by Type
Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System
Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System
Wearable Devices for Outdoor and Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
EMERSON ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HONEYWELL ANALYTICS
HORIBA
MERCK & CO.
SIEMENS AG
SPECTRIS PLC
TSI GROUP
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
TESTO
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
TISCH ENVIRONMNETAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
