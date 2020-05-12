Global Air Quality Monitoring System Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Quality Monitoring System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Indoor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Indoor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Indoor will reach a market size of US$217.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$254.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Air Quality Monitoring System Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Quality Monitoring System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Alarming Rise in Levels of Air Pollution and its Adverse

Effects on Human Health: A Significant Growth Driver

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Air Pollution per 100,000

People by Select Country

Percentage of Deaths Due to Air Pollution by Disease Type for

the Year 2019E

Strict Government Regulations for Air Pollution Monitoring and

Control Supports Demand

Public Awareness on Environment-Friendliness and Favorable

Private and Public Initiatives Augur Well for Air Quality

Monitoring Systems

Ongoing Expansion of the Petrochemical and Power Generation

Industries to Enhance Demand for Air Quality Monitoring

Systems

China, India and Saudi Arabia: High Growth Driving Markets

Technological Advancements in Air Pollution Monitoring Systems

Market Drives Growth

Sluggish Implementation of Air Pollution Control Reforms:

A Major Challenge

Product Overview

Air Quality Monitoring System: An Introduction

Air Quality Monitoring System by Type

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System

Wearable Devices for Outdoor and Indoor Air Quality Monitoring





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Air Quality Monitoring System Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Indoor (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Indoor (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Indoor (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Outdoor (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Outdoor (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Outdoor (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Wearable (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Wearable (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Wearable (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Government (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Government (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Petrochemical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Commercial & Residential (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Air Quality Monitoring System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Air Quality Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Air Quality Monitoring System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Quality Monitoring System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Japanese Air Quality Monitoring System Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Air Quality Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Air Quality Monitoring System Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Air Quality Monitoring System in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Quality Monitoring System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Air Quality Monitoring System Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Air Quality Monitoring System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Air Quality Monitoring System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Air Quality Monitoring System Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Air Quality Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Air Quality Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Air Quality Monitoring System Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Air Quality Monitoring System in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Air Quality Monitoring

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Quality Monitoring System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Air Quality Monitoring System Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Air Quality Monitoring System Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 83: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Air Quality Monitoring System

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 86: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Air Quality Monitoring System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring System Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Air Quality Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: Air Quality Monitoring System Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of World Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

EMERSON ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HONEYWELL ANALYTICS

HORIBA

MERCK & CO.

SIEMENS AG

SPECTRIS PLC

TSI GROUP

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

TESTO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

TISCH ENVIRONMNETAL

V. CURATED RESEARCH

