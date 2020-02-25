Global Air Quality Monitoring System Industry Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2025 - Emerging Markets Offer High Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, Portable, Wearable), Sampling (Continuous, Manual, Intermittent), Pollutant (NO, VOC, Particulate Matter, Biological), End-user (Government, Petrochemical, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air quality monitoring system market is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the air quality monitoring system market include the supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution.

However, high product costs and technical limitations associated with the majority of AQM products are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The stack monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



On the basis of the sampling method, the air quality monitoring system market is categorized into five segments - continuous, passive, intermittent, manual, and stack sampling. The stack monitoring segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to its low operational cost, increasing government emphasis on regulatory compliance for industrial pollution monitoring, and rising focus on pollution monitoring and control.



In 2019, the chemical pollutants segment accounted for the largest share of the AQMS market



Based on the pollutant, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into chemical, physical, and biological pollutants. The chemical pollutants segment commanded the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing stringency of government regulations on the monitoring and control of air pollution (especially gaseous pollutant levels), growing public concerns regarding the health implications of air pollution, and ongoing development & commercialization of innovative gas and chemical detection sensors.



The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Geographically, the AQMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the large-scale industrialization in emerging APAC countries, increasing stringency of air pollution regulations, and continuous government support for the development & commercialization of advanced AQM products in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Air Quality Monitoring Systems: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: AQM Systems Market, By Product and Region

4.3 Market, By Sampling Method

4.4 Geographic Analysis: AQM Systems Market in Europe, By Pollutant and Country

4.5 Market, By End User

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the AQM Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Supportive Government Regulations for Air Pollution Monitoring and Control

5.2.1.2 Rising Levels of Air Pollution

5.2.1.3 Favorable Public & Private Initiatives for Environmental Conservation and Public Awareness

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Costs

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations Associated With a Majority of AQM Products

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Air Pollution Monitoring

5.2.3.3 Ongoing Expansion of the Petrochemical and Power Generation Industries

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Slow Implementation of Air Pollution Control Reforms

5.2.4.2 Availability of Alternate Monitoring Solutions



6 Market, By Sampling Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active/Continuous Monitoring

6.2.1 Increasing Installation Base of Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Stations to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Manual Monitoring

6.3.1 Operational Inefficiencies During Monitoring to Limit Adoption of This Method

6.4 Passive Monitoring

6.4.1 Cost-Efficiency of Passive Monitoring as Compared to Other Methods is A Major Factor Driving Its Adoption

6.5 Intermittent Monitoring

6.5.1 Inability to Provide Real-Time Data Using Intermittent Monitoring to Hamper Market Growth

6.6 Stack Monitoring

6.6.1 Low Operational Cost of Stack Monitoring - Major Factor Driving Market Growth



7 Market, By Pollutant

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Pollutants

7.2.1 Nitrogen Oxides

7.2.1.1 Growing Public Investments for Air Quality Monitoring Will Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Sulfur Oxides

7.2.2.1 Expansion of the Petrochemical and Power Generation Industries to Drive the Demand for Sulfur Oxide Monitors

7.2.3 Carbon Oxides

7.2.3.1 Growing Coal Consumption is Contributing to Market Growth

7.2.4 Volatile Organic Compounds

7.2.4.1 Lesser Adoption of Voc Monitors in Developed Countries to Restrain Market GRoWth

7.2.5 Other Chemical Pollutants

7.3 Physical Pollutants

7.3.1 Rising Levels of Particulate Matter in the Air are Driving the Demand for Monitoring Physical Pollutants

7.4 Biological Pollutants

7.4.1 Rising Number of Pharma and Biopharma Companies Contributing to the Demand for Biological Pollutant Monitoring



8 Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Indoor Monitors

8.2.1 Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By Sampling Method

8.2.2 Indoor AQMS Market Split, By Pollutant

8.2.3 Indoor AQMS Market Split, By End User

8.2.4 Fixed Indoor Monitors

8.2.4.1 Rapid Industrialization to Drive the Growth of Fixed Indoor Monitors

8.2.4.2 Fixed Indoor AQMS Market Split, By Sampling Method

8.2.4.3 Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By Pollutant

8.2.4.4 Fixed Indoor AQMS Market Split, By End User

8.2.5 Portable Indoor Monitors

8.2.5.1 Growing Inclination Towards Home Monitoring Will Contribute to the Demand for Portable Indoor Monitors

8.2.5.2 Portable Indoor AQMS Market Split, By Sampling Method

8.2.5.3 Portable Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By Pollutant

8.2.5.4 Portable Indoor AQMS Market Split, By End User

8.3 Outdoor Monitors

8.3.1 Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By Sampling Method

8.3.2 Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By Pollutant

8.3.3 Outdoor AQMS Market Split, By End User

8.3.4 Portable Outdoor Monitors

8.3.5 Fixed Outdoor Monitors

8.3.6 Dust and Particulate Matter Monitors

8.3.7 AQM Stations

8.4 Wearable Monitors

8.4.1 Lesser Adoption of Advanced Techniques Among Developing Countries to Hamper Market Growth

8.4.2 Wearable Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By Sampling Method

8.4.3 Wearable AQMS Market Split, By Pollutant

8.4.4 Wearable Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Split, By End User



9 Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

9.2.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes are the Largest End Users of AQM Systems

9.3 Commercial and Residential Users

9.3.1 Increasing Public Awareness on Health Implications of Air Pollution to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Petrochemical Industry

9.4.1 Rising Government Regulations for Reduction in Air Pollution Levels to Drive Market Growth

9.5 Power Generation Plants

9.5.1 Growing Inclination Towards Renewable Sources of Energy to Limit the Use of AQM Products

9.6 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.6.1 Reluctance on the Usage of AQM Monitors Coupled With Non-Compliance With Gmps to Restrain Market Growth

9.7 Smart City Authorities

9.7.1 Increasing Use of Iot in Smart Cities to Increase the Use of AQM Products in Projects

9.8 Other End Users



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2016-2020)

11.4 Market Share Analysis: Market By Key Player (2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Siemens AG

12.3 Teledyne Technologies

12.4 Emerson Electric

12.5 GE Healthcare

12.6 3M

12.7 Horiba

12.8 Merck

12.9 Spectris

12.1 TSI

12.11 Testo

12.12 Honeywell

12.13 Agilent Technologies

12.14 Perkin Elmer

12.15 Tisch Environmental, Inc.

12.16 Other Companies

12.16.1 Aeroqual

12.16.2 Orbes Marshall

12.16.3 Plume Labs

12.16.4 Atmotube

12.16.5 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co. Ltd.



