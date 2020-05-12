Global Air Source Heat Pump Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Source Heat Pump market worldwide is projected to grow by US$131.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%. Air-to-Air Heat Pumps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$140.6 Billion by the year 2025, Air-to-Air Heat Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Air-to-Air Heat Pumps will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BDR Thermea Group B.V.

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Carrier Corporation

China Yangzi Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Dimplex North America Ltd.

Emerson Climate Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Haier Group

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Swegon

Thermia Heat Pumps

Toshiba Corporation

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG









V. CURATED RESEARCH

