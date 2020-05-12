Global Air Source Heat Pump Industry
May 12, 2020, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Source Heat Pump market worldwide is projected to grow by US$131.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%. Air-to-Air Heat Pumps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$140.6 Billion by the year 2025, Air-to-Air Heat Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Air-to-Air Heat Pumps will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BDR Thermea Group B.V.
- Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH
- Carrier Corporation
- China Yangzi Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Danfoss A/S
- Dimplex North America Ltd.
- Emerson Climate Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu General Ltd.
- Haier Group
- Hitachi Appliances, Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Swegon
- Thermia Heat Pumps
- Toshiba Corporation
- Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Source Heat Pump Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Source Heat Pump Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Air Source Heat Pump Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Air-to-Air Heat Pumps (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Air-to-Air Heat Pumps (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Air-to-Air Heat Pumps (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Source Heat Pump Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Air Source Heat Pump Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Air Source Heat Pump: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Air Source Heat Pump Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Air Source Heat Pump Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Source Heat Pump Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Air Source Heat Pump Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Air Source Heat Pump Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Air Source Heat Pump Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Air Source Heat Pump Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Air Source Heat Pump:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Air Source Heat Pump Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Air Source Heat Pump Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Air Source Heat Pump Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Source Heat Pump:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Source Heat Pump Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Air Source Heat Pump Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Air Source Heat Pump Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Air Source Heat Pump Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Air Source Heat Pump Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Air Source Heat Pump Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Rest of Latin America
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Air Source Heat Pump Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Air Source Heat Pump Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Air Source Heat Pump Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market
by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Air Source Heat Pump Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Air Source Heat Pump: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Air Source Heat Pump Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Air Source Heat Pump Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Air Source Heat Pump Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Air Source Heat Pump Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Air Source Heat Pump Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Air Source Heat Pump Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Air Source Heat Pump Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Air Source Heat Pump Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Air Source Heat Pump Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Air Source Heat Pump Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BDR THERMEA GROUP B.V.
BOSCH THERMOTECHNIK GMBH
CARRIER CORPORATION
CHINA YANGZI GROUP
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
DANFOSS A/S
DIMPLEX NORTH AMERICA
EMERSON CLIMATE TECHNOLOGIES
FUJITSU GENERAL
HAIER GROUP
HITACHI APPLIANCES
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
PANASONIC CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SWEGON
THERMIA HEAT PUMPS
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VIESSMANN WERKE GMBH & CO. KG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
