Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market to 2026 - Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

The "Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air traffic control equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



Generally deployed at air traffic control centers, air traffic control equipment help air traffic controllers to monitor and manage the speed, position, and altitude of aircrafts in assigned airspace. The chief purpose of air traffic control equipment is to expedite the flow of air traffic, prevent collisions, coordinate landing and take-off operations, and provide other requisite support to air pilots. Improving standard of living and ensuing rise in business and recreational air travels has increased the number air traveler's worldwide.



This has compelled airport authorities to strengthen air traffic control center infrastructure in a bid to mitigate risk of mid-air collision, enhance operational performance, and achieve cost reduction. Advent of digitalization and advancements in microelectronics and data processing technologies are triggering replacement of conventional air traffic control equipment with the state-of-the-art variants.



In addition, aviation legislations worldwide have necessitated airport authorities to modernize their communication, navigation, and surveillance infrastructure, driving new air traffic control equipment installations. While developed economies including North America and Europe are projected to witness steady growth in revenue stream, Asia Pacific and the Middle East will register a considerable uptrend on the back of several upcoming airport projects and consequent demand for airport control center infrastructure.



Air traffic control equipment manufacturers across the globe are determined to build strong relations with the government and the concerned airport authorities since major portion of air traffic control equipment sales takes place through contracts.



For instance, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently awarded a US$ 141 Mn contract to Harris Corporation to upgrade India's air traffic management communications infrastructure. As a part of this contract, Harris Corporation will be responsible for enhancing security, upgrading network operations, and improve quality, performance, and reliability of India's air traffic management (ATM) network.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by Equipment Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by End-use, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis

3.1. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Value, by Equipment Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Communication Equipment

4.3. Navigation Equipment

4.4. Surveillance Equipment

4.5. Others (Training & Simulation Equipment, etc.)



5. Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Value, by End-use , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Defense

5.3. Commercial



6. North America Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of World Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Raytheon Company

10.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.3. Frequentis AG

10.4. Searidge Technologies Inc.

10.5. NavAero Inc.

10.6. Becker Avionics Inc.

10.7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.8. Indra Sistemas SA

10.9. Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc.

10.10. Harris Corporation

10.11. BAE Systems Plc

10.12. Thales Group

10.13. Cobham Plc



