Global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2022: Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period.

Countries worldwide are currently focused on reducing troop casualties in missions of high-risk. Fighter jets are driving market growth, supported by the growing need for detection of threat, military surveillance and other defense capabilities during wars and other such scenarios. Investments by missile providers and military agencies for improving small bomb capabilities that are fired using UAVs are rising, owing to the altering traditional approaches for conducting air-to-surface missile attacks.

The emergence of small missiles underpinned by guidance technology miniaturization will foster military investments in these missiles, which will bode well for the market for airborne weapon delivery systems. Design of miniature UVAs is expected to gain momentum.

Focus is on developing miniaturized EO/IR systems which can be equipped with small UAVs and have the capability to dissipate heat without impacting the UAV`s performance. The considerable developments in C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) Systems are also stimulating the growth of the market.



Fixed-Wing Fighter Aircrafts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Wing & UCAV segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 22.6% share of the global Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems market. Growing defense spending in various countries worldwide is driving interest in the adoption of fighter jet aircraft. Fighter aircrafts are integrated with advanced features including sensor fusion, advanced stealth, superior logistics and integrated avionics among others. With advanced stealth, aviators can infiltrate critical areas and not be identified.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $623.9 Million by 2026

The Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$623.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America dominates the global airborne weapon systems market, supported by the rising investments by the government in air defense systems and RADAR. Further, the growing adoption of novel weapon systems and weaponry is also driving market growth. Also, the presence of major market players in the region is aiding the market.

Producers in the region are developing sophisticated products at various price points to fulfil customer demands. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for airborne weapon systems, due to the increasing political tensions among India, China, and Afghanistan.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment

An Introduction to Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Segment

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

Airbus SE

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company

CMC Electronics Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Safran Electronics & Defense

Ultra Electronics

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Global Market for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems

Advancements in Airborne, Precision Weapon Technologies to Drive Growth

Laser Weapons to Gain Traction

Need for Offensive Tactical Airborne Laser-Based Weapons

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne Weapon Delivery Systems Market

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth

Rising Demand for Military UCAVs

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UCAV Spending in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

UCAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqpltv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets