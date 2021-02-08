Global Aircraft Antenna Market 2020-2025 - Featuring Major Players L3Harris Technologies, Honeywell International, Cobham Limited and The Boeing Company

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform, End-use (OEM, Aftermarket), Installation, Wing Type (VHF/UHF Band, KA/KU/K Band, HF Band, C Band, X Band, L Band, Others), Application, Frequency, Antenna Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft antenna market is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by various factors, such as such as the growing trend of modernization of aerospace sector and the rising demand for UAVs.



The aircraft Antenna market includes major players L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US), The Boeing Company (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft antenna production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.



Commercial Aviation: The largest market share segment of the aircraft antenna market, by platform



Commercial aviation is the platform segment contributing the largest share of the aircraft antenna market. The commercial aviation sector is expected to witness robust growth post-COVID-19 pandemic situation. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. This increase in aircraft orders will drive the demand for antenna. The increase in the application scope of antenna in the platform mentioned above is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Microstrip Antenna: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market, by antenna type



The microstrip antenna is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market. This is owing to rising adoption of microstrip antenna in the aerospace sector. This significant adoption of microstrip antenna is due to its advantages such as low manufacturing cost, small size of antenna, light weight and directional operation which makes it ideal for many application within aircraft.



Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the aircraft antenna market



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced connectivity and navigation systems in the aviation industry. With affordable air travel on the rise and relaxation in some government regulations, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an increased procurement of LCCs. Additionally, an increasing aerospace & defense expenditure and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations, such as India and China, have accelerated the demand for aircraft antenna in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes Made



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Factor Analysis

2.3 Research Approach & Methodology

2.4 Triangulation & Validation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Risk Analysis



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Antennas Market, 2020-2025

4.2 Aircraft Antennas Market, by Type

4.3 Aircraft Antennas Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6 Trade Data Statistics

5.7 Technology Trends in Aircraft Antenna Market

5.8 Aircraft Antenna Market Scenarios (2016-2025)



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Platform

7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Platforms of Aircraft Antenna Market

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Commercial Aviation

7.4 Military Aviation

7.5 Business & General Aviation

7.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

7.7 EVTOL



8 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Wing Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed

8.3 Rotary



9 Aircraft Antenna Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-user Segments of Aircraft Antennas

9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

9.4 Aftermarket



10 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Frequency

10.1 Introduction

10.2 VHF & UHF Band

10.3 KA/KU/K Band

10.4 HF Band

10.5 X Band

10.6 C Band

10.7 L Band

10.8 Others



11 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Antenna Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aperture Antennas

11.3 Micro Strip Antennas

11.4 Array Antennas

11.5 Wire Antennas



12 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Installation

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Nose Mounted

12.3 Tail Mounted

12.4 Fuselage Mounted



13 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Radar Antenna

13.3 Instrument Landing System (ILS)

13.4 Terminal Wireless Local Area Network (TWLAN)

13.5 Air Traffic Control (ATC)/Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)

13.6 Radio Altimeter (RA)

13.7 Global Positioning System (GPS)

13.8 Very High Frequency (VHF)

13.9 Terminal Cellular System (TCS)

13.10 Automatic Direction Finder (ADF)

13.10.1 Upgradation of Automatic Direction Finder Equipment in Existing Fleets Increasing

13.11 Satcom

13.11.1 Demand for Customized Satcom Solutions Increasing in Aviation

13.12 Crew Wireless Lan Unit (CWLU)

13.12.1 Increase in Research & Development of Modern Airborne Telemetry System to Fuel CWLU Growth

13.13 Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)

13.13.1 Demand for ELT Driven by Increasing Focus on Safety Improvements

13.14 High Frequency (VHF) Radio

13.14.1 Increased Development of Dual-Band Antennas Fuels VHF Radio Segment

13.15 VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR)

13.15.1 Regulatory Mandates for Installation of ACAS II Drives VOR Segment

13.16 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN)

13.16.1 TACAN Segment Enhanced by Use in Precision Approach Systems in Military Aircraft

13.17 Others

13.17.1 Growing Concerns Related to Security of Military Communications Drives Others Segment



14 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Antenna Market, by Region

14.3 North America

14.4 Europe

14.5 Asia-Pacific

14.6 Middle East

14.7 South America

14.8 Africa



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

15.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2019

15.5 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2019

15.6 Competitive Scenario



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

16.3 Honeywell International Inc.

16.4 Cobham plc

16.5 Collins Aerospace

16.6 The Boeing Company

16.7 Astronics

16.8 Amphenol Corporation

16.9 HR Smith Group of Companies

16.10 Azimut

16.11 Mcmurdo

16.12 Rami

16.13 Sensor Systems Inc.

16.14 Tecom Industries, Inc

16.15 STT-Systemtechnik GmbH

16.16 Emergency Beacon Corp. (EBC)

16.17 Beijing Bdstar Navigation Co.Ltd.

16.18 Antcom

16.19 JDA Systems

16.20 U B Corporation

16.21 Spectrum Antenna & Avionics Systems (P) Limited

16.22 SRC, Inc.

16.23 Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems

16.24 ACR Electronics, Inc.

16.25 Trig Avionics Limited

16.26 Aeronautical Accessories Inc. (Bell, Textron Inc.)



17 Aircraft Antenna Adjacent Markets

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Airborne Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market

17.3 Military Antenna Market



