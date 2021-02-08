Global Aircraft Antenna Market 2020-2025 - Featuring Major Players L3Harris Technologies, Honeywell International, Cobham Limited and The Boeing Company
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Antenna Market by Platform, End-use (OEM, Aftermarket), Installation, Wing Type (VHF/UHF Band, KA/KU/K Band, HF Band, C Band, X Band, L Band, Others), Application, Frequency, Antenna Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft antenna market is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2025.
The market is driven by various factors, such as such as the growing trend of modernization of aerospace sector and the rising demand for UAVs.
The aircraft Antenna market includes major players L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US), The Boeing Company (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft antenna production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.
Commercial Aviation: The largest market share segment of the aircraft antenna market, by platform
Commercial aviation is the platform segment contributing the largest share of the aircraft antenna market. The commercial aviation sector is expected to witness robust growth post-COVID-19 pandemic situation. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. This increase in aircraft orders will drive the demand for antenna. The increase in the application scope of antenna in the platform mentioned above is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Microstrip Antenna: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market, by antenna type
The microstrip antenna is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market. This is owing to rising adoption of microstrip antenna in the aerospace sector. This significant adoption of microstrip antenna is due to its advantages such as low manufacturing cost, small size of antenna, light weight and directional operation which makes it ideal for many application within aircraft.
Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the aircraft antenna market
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced connectivity and navigation systems in the aviation industry. With affordable air travel on the rise and relaxation in some government regulations, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an increased procurement of LCCs. Additionally, an increasing aerospace & defense expenditure and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations, such as India and China, have accelerated the demand for aircraft antenna in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Market Stakeholders
1.7 Summary of Changes Made
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Factor Analysis
2.3 Research Approach & Methodology
2.4 Triangulation & Validation
2.5 Research Assumptions
2.6 Risk Analysis
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Antennas Market, 2020-2025
4.2 Aircraft Antennas Market, by Type
4.3 Aircraft Antennas Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Average Selling Price Trend
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.6 Trade Data Statistics
5.7 Technology Trends in Aircraft Antenna Market
5.8 Aircraft Antenna Market Scenarios (2016-2025)
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Platform
7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Platforms of Aircraft Antenna Market
7.2 Introduction
7.3 Commercial Aviation
7.4 Military Aviation
7.5 Business & General Aviation
7.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
7.7 EVTOL
8 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Wing Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fixed
8.3 Rotary
9 Aircraft Antenna Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-user Segments of Aircraft Antennas
9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
9.4 Aftermarket
10 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Frequency
10.1 Introduction
10.2 VHF & UHF Band
10.3 KA/KU/K Band
10.4 HF Band
10.5 X Band
10.6 C Band
10.7 L Band
10.8 Others
11 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aperture Antennas
11.3 Micro Strip Antennas
11.4 Array Antennas
11.5 Wire Antennas
12 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Installation
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Nose Mounted
12.3 Tail Mounted
12.4 Fuselage Mounted
13 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Radar Antenna
13.3 Instrument Landing System (ILS)
13.4 Terminal Wireless Local Area Network (TWLAN)
13.5 Air Traffic Control (ATC)/Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)
13.6 Radio Altimeter (RA)
13.7 Global Positioning System (GPS)
13.8 Very High Frequency (VHF)
13.9 Terminal Cellular System (TCS)
13.10 Automatic Direction Finder (ADF)
13.10.1 Upgradation of Automatic Direction Finder Equipment in Existing Fleets Increasing
13.11 Satcom
13.11.1 Demand for Customized Satcom Solutions Increasing in Aviation
13.12 Crew Wireless Lan Unit (CWLU)
13.12.1 Increase in Research & Development of Modern Airborne Telemetry System to Fuel CWLU Growth
13.13 Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)
13.13.1 Demand for ELT Driven by Increasing Focus on Safety Improvements
13.14 High Frequency (VHF) Radio
13.14.1 Increased Development of Dual-Band Antennas Fuels VHF Radio Segment
13.15 VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR)
13.15.1 Regulatory Mandates for Installation of ACAS II Drives VOR Segment
13.16 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN)
13.16.1 TACAN Segment Enhanced by Use in Precision Approach Systems in Military Aircraft
13.17 Others
13.17.1 Growing Concerns Related to Security of Military Communications Drives Others Segment
14 Aircraft Antenna Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Antenna Market, by Region
14.3 North America
14.4 Europe
14.5 Asia-Pacific
14.6 Middle East
14.7 South America
14.8 Africa
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups
15.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2019
15.5 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2019
15.6 Competitive Scenario
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
16.3 Honeywell International Inc.
16.4 Cobham plc
16.5 Collins Aerospace
16.6 The Boeing Company
16.7 Astronics
16.8 Amphenol Corporation
16.9 HR Smith Group of Companies
16.10 Azimut
16.11 Mcmurdo
16.12 Rami
16.13 Sensor Systems Inc.
16.14 Tecom Industries, Inc
16.15 STT-Systemtechnik GmbH
16.16 Emergency Beacon Corp. (EBC)
16.17 Beijing Bdstar Navigation Co.Ltd.
16.18 Antcom
16.19 JDA Systems
16.20 U B Corporation
16.21 Spectrum Antenna & Avionics Systems (P) Limited
16.22 SRC, Inc.
16.23 Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems
16.24 ACR Electronics, Inc.
16.25 Trig Avionics Limited
16.26 Aeronautical Accessories Inc. (Bell, Textron Inc.)
17 Aircraft Antenna Adjacent Markets
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Airborne Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market
17.3 Military Antenna Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pkvz4
