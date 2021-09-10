Global Aircraft Battery Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Concorde Battery, EnerSys and GS Yuasa Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Battery Market by Platform Type, by Battery Type, by Sales Channel Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the aircraft industry, batteries are used mainly for power backup and emergency systems, starting the engine and auxiliary power units, and flight preparation. They play a very crucial role as they supply power to the aircraft in the case of power failure. Batteries in the aircraft must be reliable, durable, lower in maintenance, low weight, lower in the cost of ownership, and have an extended life. The industry is witnessing a gradual transition from lead-acid batteries to nickel-cadmium batteries to lithium-ion batteries.

With unending orders and booming demand, the aerospace industry exhibited an uphill trajectory up until 2019. The market underwent a minimal impact of B737MAX grounding, only the North American demand suffered a minor downturn in 2019. However, this flourishing industry could not escape from the ravaging pandemic in 2020. What initially seemed like a viable hitch, lately has metamorphosed into an obstruction for survival for many stakeholders across industries.

The aircraft battery market is expected to mirror the industry's fitful path, marking a grave decline in 2020. The short-term impact on the market is apparent including but not limited to employee layoffs, cash-burnouts of several players including the big guns, production halts, and reductions, etc. However, unceasing demand from the relatively unstirred defense industry offered a supporting hand to the batteries' falling demand in 2020.

The long-term outlook still seems hopeful with a gradual rebound in aircraft production, ultimately imprinting a positive impact on the market. The publisher's estimates suggest that the market is likely to pick up the pace from 2021 onwards to reach an estimated value of US$ 198.2 million in 2026.

Based on the platform type, we have segmented the market as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large body aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, and UAV. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to maintain their unquestionable dominance till 2026. The UAV and the military aircraft segments remained relatively unflinching. Early signs of healing are discernible with the lift of FAA's B737max grounding order (Nov. 2020) and Airbus' highest delivery figures (Oct. 2020) since before the onset of the pandemic. The narrow-body aircraft segment to fuel the market in the long-term, logging the fastest recovery, owing to strong order backlogs of 10,403 (Airbus: 6,372 and Boeing: 4,031) aircraft as of December 2020.

Based on the battery type, we have classified the market as nickel-cadmium battery, lithium-ion battery, and lead-acid battery. Nickel-Cadmium battery is likely to hold the throne in the market till 2026, whereas lithium-ion battery is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the next five years. The shifting paradigm in the aerospace industry with the preference of key stakeholders is gradually transitioning from lead-acid to nickel-cadmium to lithium-ion batteries.

Regional Insights

All regions took a nosedive in 2020. In spite of the grave downturn, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period owing to the region's predilection towards new technology adoption and implementation. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to log the quickest recovery in the market during the forecast period. Upcoming commercial aircraft program: C919, the opening of assembly plants in China by Boeing and Airbus, and an ongoing shift in assembly plants of OEMs in the region from North America and Europe are likely to create a healthy long-term demand for aircraft batteries in the region.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, aircraft battery manufacturers, distributors, OEMs, and MRO companies.

The key Aircraft battery manufacturers include:

Saft Groupe S.A.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Concorde Battery Corporation

Securaplane Technologies, Inc.

The formation of long-term contracts, application development, and development of innovative products are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. The prevalent COVID-19 crisis has pushed leading players to realign their strategies to adapt to the need of the hour.

