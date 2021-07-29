Global Aircraft Braking System Market (2021 to 2026) - Expanding MRO Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Braking System Market by Aircraft Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Actuation (Power Brake, Boosted Brake, Independent Brake), Component (Wheels, Brake Discs, Brake Housing, Valves, Actuators, Accumulator, Electronics), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft braking system market size is projected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2021 to USD 13.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Actuators: The largest segment of the aircraft braking system market, by component.

The actuators segment is expected to be the largest market by value. Actuators in braking systems are used to convert the hydraulic fluid pressure into motion. Brake actuators are used to move the piston to apply pressure to the discs together, thus generating friction to stop the aircraft. The majority of brake actuators used on commercial aircraft are hydraulic, although electrically powered electromechanical actuators are also present in the market. Brakes on the Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier C-series) and the Boeing 787 are actuated electromechanically.

Independent Brake: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft braking system market, by type.

Based on actuation, the independent brake segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. The growth of the independent brake segment of the aircraft braking system market can be attributed to the increasing demand for general aviation and regional aircraft.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft braking system market, by aircraft type.

Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft braking system market, by end use.

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of braking system in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft braking system market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft braking system market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft braking system market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced braking system in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft braking system to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Crane Co., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc, are expected to drive the aircraft braking system market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft braking system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aircraft Braking System Market

4.2 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Component

4.3 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Actuation

4.4 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Operations in the Commercial Aircraft Industry

5.2.1.2 Technological Improvement in Aircraft Braking Component

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long Life Span of Aircraft Braking System

5.2.2.2 Manufacturing Challenges Faced by Product Manufacturers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expanding Mro Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

5.2.3.2 Growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 COVID-19 Affecting the Aviation Industry

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Environment

5.3 Operational Data

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft Braking System Market

5.5 Ranges and Scenarios

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Electric Brakes

5.6.2 Aircraft Brake Control System

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for the Aircraft Braking System Market

5.8 Market Ecosystem

5.8.1 Prominent Companies

5.8.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.8.3 End-users

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Trade Data Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Average Selling Price

5.14 Volume Analysis

5.15 Case Study Analysis

6 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wheels

6.3 Brake Discs

6.4 Brake Housing

6.5 Valves

6.6 Actuators

6.7 Accumulator

6.8 Electronics

7 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Actuation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Brake

7.2.1 Increase in Wide-Body Commercial Aircraft to Drive the Segment

7.3 Boosted Brake

7.3.1 Rising Single-Aisle Aircraft Segment to Boost the Segment

7.4 Independent Brake

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for General and Regional Types of Aircraft to Drive the Market

8 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type Segment

8.1.1.1 Segment Most Impacted

8.1.1.2 Segment Least Impacted

8.2 Fixed Wing

8.2.1 Commercial Aviation

8.2.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)

8.2.1.1.1 Rising Air Traffic Driving Growth

8.2.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft (Wba)

8.2.1.2.1 Increasing International Passenger Air Travel

8.2.1.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

8.2.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Regional Transport Aircraft in the Us and Asia-Pacific

8.2.2 Military Aviation

8.2.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.2.2.1.1 Growing National Security to Drive the Market

8.2.2.2 Transport Aircraft

8.2.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations to Drive Demand

8.2.2.3 Special Mission Aircraft

8.2.2.3.1 Growing Defense Spending and Territorial Disputes to Drive Demand

8.2.3 Business and General Aviation

8.2.3.1 Business Jets

8.2.3.1.1 Increase in Corporate Activities Globally to Drive Demand

8.2.3.2 Light Aircraft

8.2.3.2.1 Advancement in Technology for General Aviation Driving Demand

8.3 Rotary Wing

8.3.1 Commercial Helicopters

8.3.1.1 Expanding Applications of Commercial Helicopters

8.3.2 Military Helicopters

8.3.2.1 Advance Military Helicopters Equipped with Next-Generation Sensors

8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.4.1 Fixed Wing Uavs

8.4.1.1 Long Duration Flying Hours to Drive the Market

8.4.2 Fixed Wing Hybrid Vtol Uavs

8.4.2.1 Ability to Carry Heavy Payloads to Drive Demand

8.4.3 Rotary Wing Uavs

8.4.3.1 Increasing Application of Rotary Wing Uavs for Commercial and Military Purposes

9 Aircraft Braking System Market, by End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use

9.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment, by End Use

9.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment, by End Use

9.2 Oem

9.2.1 Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Drive the Segment

9.3 Aftermarket

9.3.1 Rising Size of Aircraft Fleet to Drive the Segment

10 Aircraft Braking System Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oems

12.1.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.1.2 Safran

12.1.3 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

12.1.4 Meggitt plc

12.1.5 Crane Co.

12.1.6 Collins Aerospace

12.1.7 Beringer Aero

12.1.8 Jay-Em Aerospace

12.1.9 Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

12.1.10 Matco Mfg.

12.1.11 Tactair

12.1.12 Carlyle Johnson

12.1.13 Airframes Alaska

12.1.14 Electroid

12.1.15 Rapco Inc.

12.1.16 Goldfren

12.1.17 Sonex Aircraft LLC

12.1.18 Mcfarlane Aviation

12.1.19 Aviation Products Systems, Inc.

12.1.20 Nmg Aerospace

12.2 Mros

12.2.1 Lufthansa Technik Ag

12.2.2 Jamco

12.2.3 Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd

12.2.4 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

12.2.5 Aar Corp.

13 Appendix

