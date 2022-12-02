Global Aircraft Communication System Markets, 2022-2027: Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Legacy Systems Drives Aircraft Communication System Market

Dec 02, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Communication System Market by Connectivity (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF and Data Link), Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs and eVTOL/eSTOL), Component and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027
Need to replace and modernize aircraft communication systems, increase demand for next generation IP systems and increased ongoing advancements in aircraft communication technologies across the globe are driving the aircraft communication system market growth.
Ongoing technological advancements
The rising passenger, as well as freight traffic and increasing aircraft movement have propelled technological advancements for the development of flight systems that help improve aircraft safety and security. As a result, communication technologies have improved, and subsequently, the demand for aircraft communication systems has increased. Several technological advancements are taking place in the field of aircraft communication systems.
These include the multilink strategy, which will be the foundation of future data link architecture for future communication. The Future Communications Infrastructure (FCI) will integrate legacy technology like the aircraft communications addressing and reporting system (ACARS) and VDL2. AeroMACS, LDACS (L-band Digital Aeronautical Communications System), and satellite-based systems are all part of the FCI.
To deal with future data link needs and services, the industry and research communities have been working on future communication radio systems. SESAR and NextGen are the two most important programs in this field of study at the moment.
Internet Protocol (IP) version 6, the most advanced IP protocol, is also projected to be a trending technology in the aerospace sector. Earlier, IP networks were used to transfer data for air traffic management. Currently, IP technology has expanded its applicability in the field of voice communication.
It uses a common network to transmit voice and data messages as compared to legacy communication systems. Thus, the use of a single network has led to a reduction in the cost associated with the operation of multiple onboard communication networks.
The retrofit segment is projected to have 20.8% in 2022. The replacement of legacy systems to reduce communication traffic and expenses is driving this market segment. The transceivers segment is estimated to have the second largest market share in 2022.
Europe is estimated to account for the second largest market share in 2022
Europe is projected to have second largest market share in 2022. The countries considered under this region are UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Rest of Europe which includes Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Growing public -private partnerships in aviation services, increasing technological advancements in UAV communications and increased spending on defense to enhance aircraft capabilities are driving this market
Competitive landscape
Some of the Major players operating in the aircraft communication system market include Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey) and Garmin Ltd. (US).
Executive Summary
- Transponders Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Share of Market in 2022
- Line Fit Segment to Dominate Market in 2022
- Fixed-Wing Segment Projected to Lead Market in 2022
- Satcom Segment to Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period
- Market in Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Premium Insights
- Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Legacy Systems Drives Aircraft Communication System Market
- Communication Management Units Projected to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027
- Line Fit Segment to Dominate Market from 2022 to 2027
- Satcom Segment to Hold Major Share from 2022 to 2027
- Aircraft Communication System Market in Japan Projected to Have Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Ongoing Technological Advancements
- Rise in Adoption of Software-Defined Radio for Satellite Communication
- Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Aircraft Communication Systems
- Rising Demand for New Aircraft Deliveries
Restraints
- Issues due to Limited Availability of Radio Spectrum
Opportunities
- Use of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (Cots) Technology
- Increased Demand for Next-Generation Ip Systems
Challenges
- Longer Clearance Period and High Capital Requirement
- Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management System During Peak Hours
Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Communication System Market
- Aircraft Communication System Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- End-users
Technology Analysis
- Hf/Uhf/Vhf Radio System
- 4D Trajectory for Air Traffic Management
- Software-Defined Radio
- Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication
Case Study Analysis
- Use Case: Use of 5G for Effective Air-To-Ground Connectivity
- Use Case: E Traffic Management (Etm) Operations on Hale Uav
Industry Trends
Emerging Trends
- L-Band Digital Aeronautical Communication System (L-Dacs)
- Laser Communication
- 5G Communication
- Wireless Communication Technologies
- Ai/Ml Techniques for Uav Communication
- Internet Protocol (Ip) Version 6
Supply Chain Analysis
- Major Companies
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Mro Suppliers
- End-users/Customers
Company Profiles
Key Players
- L3Harris Technologies
- Thales Group
- Collins Aerospace
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Elbit Systems
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Intelligence and Space
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Bae Systems
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Cobham Aerospace Communications
- Garmin Ltd.
- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd
Other Players
- Universal Avionics
- Sita
- Uavionix
- Jupiter Avionics Corporation
- Trig Avionics Limited
- Microair Avionics Pty Ltd
- Avidyne Corporation
- Becker Avionics
- Commtact Ltd.
- Funke Avionics
- Tq Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rewqwh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article