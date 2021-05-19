Global Aircraft De-Icing Market- BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth
May 19, 2021, 13:41 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft de-icing market is poised to grow by USD 943.33 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the aircraft de-icing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising procurement of new aircraft and increasing government mandates for the effective de-icing process.
The aircraft de-icing market analysis includes product and geographic landscape segments. This study identifies the expansion and modernization of existing airport infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft de-icing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aircraft de-icing market covers the following areas:
Aircraft De-Icing Market Sizing
Aircraft De-Icing Market Forecast
Aircraft De-Icing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- General Atomics
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- KIITOKORI OY
- Kilfrost Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Textron Inc.
- Vestergaard Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- De-icing systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Deicer truck - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- De-icing chemicals and fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
