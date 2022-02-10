Global Aircraft Door Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Door Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global aircraft door market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global aircraft door market to grow with a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on aircraft door market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on aircraft door market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aircraft door market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aircraft door market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered

The global aircraft door market is segmented on the basis of door type, application, and end user.



The Global Aircraft Door Market by Door Type

Passenger Doors

Cargo Doors

Service Access Doors

Emergency Doors

Landing Gear Doors

Others

The Global Aircraft Door Market by Application

Commercial

Military

The Global Aircraft Door Market by End User

OEM

Aftermarket

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aircraft Door Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Airbus Helicopters

9.2.2. Latecoere

9.2.3. Saab

9.2.4. Elbit Systems

9.2.5. Triumph Group

9.2.6. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

9.2.7. Collins Aerospace

9.2.8. Safran SA

