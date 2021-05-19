Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market - BAE Systems Plc, Continental Aerospace Technologies, Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth

The report on the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft, demand for high-efficiency aircraft engines, development of advanced military aircraft.

The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market analysis includes engine type and geography segments. This study identifies the emerging NEMS technology for sensors, adoption of additive manufacturing in engine sensors, and research and development of supersonic jets as prime reasons driving the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market covers the following areas:

Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Sizing

Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Forecast

Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Continental Aerospace Technologies

Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc.

FADEC International

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Triumph Group Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Engine Type

Market segments

Comparison by Engine Type

Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Engine Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems Plc

Continental Aerospace Technologies

Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc.

FADEC International

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Triumph Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

