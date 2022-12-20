Global Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Market by Type (Closed-center, Open-center), End user (Line-fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Component, Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Hydraulic Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2027. The increase in global air traffic and the surge in new aircraft deliveries are the primary factors driving the growth of the aircraft hydraulic systems market.

Furthermore, the demand for advanced aviation hydraulic systems onboard new aircraft is boosting the adoption of aircraft hydraulic systems, which reduces weight and decreases end-user operating and maintenance costs.

Actuators are expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Components, the actuators are projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period. Manufacturers of aircraft hydraulic systems are creating advanced components that will lower total aircraft weight while enhancing overall efficiency, influencing market growth for aircraft hydraulic computers. Furthermore, the inherent advantages of using hydraulic actuators for high-force applications encourage their utilization in aircraft.

The Closed-Center is projected to dominate the market share in the fit segment during the forecast period

Based on Type, the Closed-Center segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into Closed-Center and Open-Center. The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing passenger travel as a growing number of deliveries meet the need for it. The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind fleet modernization initiatives.

The fixed-wing is projected to dominate market share in the platform segment during the forecast period

Based on platform, the fixed-wing segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Rapid growth in global passenger traffic is expected to increase demand for fixed-wing aircraft in both the commercial and general aviation sectors, resulting in a simultaneous need for aircraft hydraulic systems for advanced aircraft. Second, manufacturers are developing advanced aircraft hydraulic systems to replace heavy, traditional aircraft components.

The Line-fit segment is projected to lead aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period

Based on End User, the line-fit segment is projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period. The line fit section of the market is driven by the continuous fleet expansion projects of numerous end users, including airlines and military operators. Several airlines are expanding their fleets by investing in lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.

Landing & Braking System is projected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Application, the landing & braking system segment is projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period. The expansion in air passenger travel will propel the aviation sector, which will boost the market for aircraft hydraulic systems accordingly.

Strict regulations regulating passenger and aircraft safety have been set up. To increase passenger safety, airlines all over the world are acquiring new planes outfitted with cutting-edge technology. The aviation industry is developing airplanes with enhanced systems and components to fulfil airline demand. As the need for aircraft grows, so will the demand for aircraft braking and landing systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Reliability of Hydraulic Systems

Inherent Benefits of Integrating Hydraulic Systems

Large Fleets of Commercial and Military Aircraft

Restraints

Shortcomings of Hydraulics Technology

High Maintenance Cost of Hydraulic Systems

Opportunities

Advancements in Hydraulic System Components

Challenges

Higher Weight Profile of Hydraulic Systems

Prominent Leakage Issues

Technology Trends

Electric Actuation Systems

Three-Axis Integrated Flight Control Systems

Impact of Megatrends

Implementation of Industry 4.0

Globalization of Supply Chain for Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Manufacturing

