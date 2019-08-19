Global Aircraft Interiors Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Interiors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Interiors Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing adoption of new aircraft interior lighting system technology, upgradation of existing aircraft and high demand in emerging markets.



Based on Aircraft Type, the market is categorized into regional jets, narrow body, large wide body, medium wide body and small wide body.

By Product, the market is divided into lighting, galleys and inserts, composite frames and structures, seating, lavatory systems and inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC).

Based on Type, the market is categorized into luggage rack, toilet and chair.Depending on Fitting type, the market is divided into retrofit and line fit. Based on the Application, the market is segmented into civil aircraft and commercial aircraft.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Adoption of New Aircraft Interior Lighting System Technology

3.1.2 Upgradation of Existing Aircraft

3.1.3 High demand in Emerging Markets

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Aircraft Interiors Market, By Aircraft Type

4.1 Regional Jets

4.2 Narrow Body

4.3 Large Wide Body

4.4 Medium Wide Body

4.5 Small Wide Body



5 Aircraft Interiors Market, By Product

5.1 Lighting

5.2 Galleys and Inserts

5.3 Composite Frames and Structures

5.4 Seating

5.5 Lavatory Systems

5.6 Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)



6 Aircraft Interiors Market, By Type

6.1 Luggage Rack

6.2 Toilet

6.3 Chair



7 Aircraft Interiors Market, By Fitting type

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Line Fit



8 Aircraft Interiors Market, By Application

8.1 Civil Aircraft

8.2 Commercial Aircraft



9 Aircraft Interiors Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Diehl Stiftung & Co.KG

11.2 B/E Aerospace

11.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

11.4 Rockwell Collins Inc.

11.5 TIMCO Aviation Service Inc

11.6 STG Aerospace Ltd.

11.7 Zodiac Aerospace

11.8 United Technology Corporation (UTC)

11.9 Honeywell International

11.10 PPG Aerospace

11.11 FACC AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxa9k9

