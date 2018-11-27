Global Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2025: Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Aircraft Lights and Significant Increase in Aircraft Deliveries

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft Lighting Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by System Types; Technology; and Light Types; Fit Types; Aircraft Types; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft lighting market is anticipated accounted to US$ 2.21 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018 - 2025, to account to US$ 3.03 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by three major factors, such as rising demand for energy efficient aircraft lights and noteworthy increase in aircraft deliveries.

According to Airbus, the world urban population is expected to reach 5 billion by 2030 to more than double middle-class population. Additionally, in the coming decades, there will be more people in the world living in urban areas with more wealth. This, in turn, would increase the number of passengers preferring air travel, which is expected to support demand for aircraft. Moreover, Airbus predicts that 27 percent of all the trips during the coming decade will be for visiting friends and relatives that reflects immigration flow. Along with this, there is a tremendous increase in the number of international students which has also contributed to aviation travel. In addition to this, Airbus predicts that, in coming 20 years, emerging economies will represent 50 percent of new-aircraft demand.

These emerging economies mainly include South Asia, Asia-Pacific, China, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Thus, global economic development is generating wealth creation which is boosting worldwide demand for commercial air travel. Economic development in emerging market is expected to witness the growth in aircraft market by leading aircraft travel and expansion. Globally, strong economic growth, surging middle classes, an increase in consumer spending on services, and changing airline business models bring more value to passengers and is expected to boost the growth of the global aircraft lighting market.

The aircraft lighting market consists of huge numbers of well-established and industry recognized players. The rivalry among the industry participants is high and is expected to remain high during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Due to the specifications set by International Civil Aviation Organization, and Federal Aviation Administration, and different defense forces across geographies, the products are similar to each other. Owing to this factor, the competitors try to secure more and more contracts from the aircraft manufacturers, in order to maintain their market position in aircraft lighting market. Additionally, the demand for technologically advanced aircraft interior lighting solutions, the lighting manufacturers are constantly investing substantial time and amounts to cater to the demands from the airliners.

This factor has also increased the degree of competition among the aircraft lighting market players. The well-established suppliers of aircraft lighting solutions are Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Rockwell Collins, and United Technologies Corporation among others are financially balanced and due to their recognition in the industry, the majority of contracts are awarded to these manufacturers. This increases the rivalry among the aircraft lighting manufacturers.

In addition, the airliners are encountering enormous demand from the passengers related to the mood lights, and a paradigm shift from conventional interior lighting solutions, the airliners are ordering the aircraft OEMs and aftermarket partners to integrate their aircraft with advanced lighting solutions.

These OEMs and aftermarket partners are contracting the aircraft lighting market players for the same, which is catalyzing the aircraft lighting market growth. The majority of the contracts are awarded to the established and industry recognized aircraft lighting companies, thereby, creating minimum space for new manufacturers to enter the aircraft lighting market. Due to this fact, the threat to new entrants in the aircraft lighting market is all time low.

The top companies operating in the field of aircraft lighting include Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Zodiac Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, United Technologies Corporation, and Bruce Aerospace.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. Aircraft Lighting Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Aircraft Lighting Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

3.3.1.1 Large Numbers of Aircraft Oems

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

3.3.2.1 Supplier Concentration Is High

3.3.3 Threats To Substitutes:

3.3.3.1 Hids Are Expected To Replace Leds and Oleds

3.3.4 Threats of New Entrants:

3.3.4.1 Established Players Capture the Maximum Market

3.3.5 Degree of Competition:

3.3.5.1 Large Number of Well Established Players With Balanced Financial StatUS

4. Aircraft Lighting Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Significant Growth In Aircraft Production

4.1.2 Remarkable Economic Development and Inclination of Passengers Towards Air Transport

4.1.3 Rise In Demand For Energy Efficient Aircraft Lights

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Regulatory Norms Associated With the Use of Aircraft Lights

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancement In Aircraft Lighting Technology

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Emergence of Innovative Mood Lights

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5. Aircraft Lighting - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Overview

5.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Aircraft Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - System Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown, by System Type, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Cockpit Console Lights Market

6.4 Aircraft Cabin Lights Market

6.5 Cargo Lights Market

6.6 Seat Proximity Lights Market

6.7 Other Lights Market

7. Aircraft Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Traditional Lights Market

7.4 Led Lights Market

7.5 Oled Lights Market

7.6 Others Market

8. Aircraft Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Light Types

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown, by Light Type, 2017 & 2025

8.3 Interior Lights Market

8.4 Exterior Lights Market

9. Aircraft Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Fit Types

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown, by Fit Type, 2017 & 2025

9.3 Line Fit Market

9.4 Retrofit Market

10. Aircraft Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Aircraft Types

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown, by Aircraft Types, 2017 & 2025

10.3 Fixed Wing Aircrafts Market

10.4 Rotary Wing Aircrafts Market

11. Aircraft Lighting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Aircraft Lighting Market Breakdown, by End User, 2017 & 2025

11.3 Commercial Market

11.4 Defense Market

12. Aircraft Lighting Market - Geographical Analysis

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative

13.2 Merger and Acquisition

13.3 New Development

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Product Mapping

14.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players

15. Global Aircraft Lighting Market - Key Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Cobham Plc.

Zodiac Aerospace

STG Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Astronics Corporation

Oxley Group

United Technologies Corporation

Bruce Aerospace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgzg2t/global_aircraft?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

