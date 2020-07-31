Global Aircraft Lighting Market Forecasts 2020-2030 by Aircraft Type, Light Source, Light Type, End User and Region

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Lighting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent), Light Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Region-Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in aircraft orders across the globe and shift from incandescent lights to LED lights are the major factors driving the market for aircraft lighting. However, longer lifespan of LED lights is limiting the overall growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major economic problems and challenges that the aviation industry has to face. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the civil aviation industry has been among the most severely hit sectors globally. Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increase the shortage of required parts. Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs across the world.

Based on end-user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The aircraft lighting OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing deployment of new LED lights with the objective of reducing operational costs and enhancing passenger experience as well as comfort.

The interior lights segment estimated to account for a larger share in 2020

Interior lights include reading lights, ceiling and wall lights, signage, floor path lighting strips, and lavatory lights, among others. Airlines are focusing on deploying multi-color interior lighting, to create an ambiance as per passenger's mood. The growing demand to enhance passenger experience and comfort are anticipated to fuel the growth of the interior lights segment.



The aircraft industry in North America has witnessed strong growth in the past few years. It is one of the most profitable industries in the region. The high demand for aircraft lighting products in North America can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Honeywell International (US) and Collins Aerospace (US) in the region. Increasing passenger traffic, demand for new aircraft, high demand for helicopters in civil and commercial applications, and the rapid replacement of traditional lights with advanced lighting solutions are other major factors driving the aircraft lighting OEM market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach & Methodology

2.3 Triangulation & Validation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Risks

2.6 Others



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Lighting Market

4.2 Aircraft Lighting Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Aircraft Lighting Market, by Type

4.4 Aircraft Lighting Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Company Vs. Market Heat Map

5.6 Trade Data Statistics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends in Aircraft Lighting Market

6.3 Fixed Wing Aircraft Light Requirements

6.4 Aircraft Light Installations



7 Aircraft Lighting Market, by End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on End Users of Aircraft Lighting Systems

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oem)

7.4 Aftermarket



8 Aircraft Lighting Market, by Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Platforms of Aircraft Lighting

8.3 Commercial Aviation

8.4 Business Jets & General Aviation

8.5 Military Aviation

8.6 Helicopters



9 Aircraft Lighting Market, by Light Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interior Lights

9.3 Exterior Lights



10 Aircraft Lighting Market, by Light Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 LED

10.3 Fluorescent



11 Aircraft Lighting OEM Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Lighting Systems Market, by Region

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia Pacific



12 Aircraft Lighting Aftermarket, by Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

13.4 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles



15 Aircraft Lighting Adjacent Markets

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Airport Lighting Market, by Type

15.3 Airport Lighting Market, by Position



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AeroLEDs

AGI Holdings Llc (Hoffman Engineering)

Astronics Corporation

Beadlight Limited

Bruce Aerospace

Cobham Plc

Collins Aerospace (A United Technologies Company)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Heads Up Technologies

Honeywell International Inc

IFE Products

Jetlite GMBH

Luminator Technology Group

Madelec Aero

Oxley Group

Precise Flight, Inc.

Safran

SELA

Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

Spike Aerospace Inc.

STG Aerospace Limited

Talon Aerospace, Llc

Whelen Aerospace Technologies

Zed Aerospace

