Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market 2019-2024: Growing Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in US$ Million by the following Segments:



Heavy Airframe Maintenance

Modifications

Components Maintenance

Engine Overhaul

Line Maintenance

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AAR Corp ( USA )

) Aeroman ( El Salvador )

) AIRBUS SAS ( France )

) Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance ( France )

) Ameco Beijing ( China )

) AMETEK MRO ( USA )

) Aviation Technical Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Bedek Aviation Group ( Israel )

) Bombardier, Inc. ( Canada )

) Delta TechOps ( USA )

) GMF AeroAsia ( Indonesia )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA )

) Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company ( Hong Kong )

) Lufthansa Technik AG ( Germany )

) MTU AeroEngines AG ( Germany )

) Sabena Technics ( France )

) Singapore Technologies Aerospace (ST Aerospace) ( Singapore )

) SR Technics ( Switzerland )

) SIA Engineering Company ( Singapore )

) STAECO ( China )

) TAP Maintenance & Engineering ( Portugal )

) The Boeing Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Aircraft MRO & Its Continuing Importance in Airworthiness Management: A Review

What Does it Take to Survive in the Competitive MRO Market?

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of MRO

Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the MRO Market

Aging Aircraft Double Up the Opportunities for MRO Services

Corrosion & Fatigue Wear and Tear: The Most Important Aspect of MRO

Smart Management of Assets & the Resulting Focus on Predictive and Condition Based Maintenance Bodes Well for Aircraft MRO Services

Aircraft Big Data Storms Into the Limelight as a Key Enabler of Effective Condition Based Monitoring

Nondestructive Evaluation & Inspection of Aircraft Grows in Prominence

Avionics MRO Emerges into a Key Revenue Spinner

Recovery in Defense Budgets to Bring the Much Awaited Relief to Military MRO Market

The U.S. & Europe Once Again Emerge to Drive Global Military Spending in 2018

Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending

Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging Countries

Rapid Expansion of LCCs Expands the MRO Opportunity in Asia-Pacific

Cost Competitive PMA Certified Parts Grow in Importance in the MRO Market

Growing Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO Market

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Low Cost Developing Countries Emerge as MRO Hubs

Narrowing Wage Differentials Threaten to Disrupt MRO Outsourcing

Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques

Surging Demand for Engine MRO Boosts Growth of Global MRO Market

Challenges of New and Next-Generation Engines Sets the Stage for OEM-MRO Partnerships

Labour Intensive MRO Industry to Face Impending Shortage of Skilled Technicians

Market Outlook



3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul): A Definition

Major Areas of Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Include -

World Aviation MRO Market - Types of Repairs and Maintenance under Each Segment

Development of the MRO Industry Through the Years

Flowchart of an Efficient MRO Supply Chain System

Aircraft MRO Functioning and Processes

Types of MRO Maintenance Activities

Routine MRO Activity

Non-Routine MRO Activity

Modification

Maintenance Schedules and Approval Systems

A-Check/Minor Check

B-Check

C-Check/Major Check

IL-Check

D-Check

Military Aircraft MRO: A Definition

Field Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Aircraft Components & Systems

Engine Overhaul

Commercial Aircraft MRO: A Definition

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Aircraft Modifications

Components Maintenance

Engine Overhaul

Line Maintenance

Aircraft MRO Norms and Regulations: An Overview



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

HAECO ITM Enters into Agreement with Philippine Airlines

ST Aerospace Signs MOU with Vietnam Airlines to Set Up a Joint Venture

KLM UK Engineering Signs Line Maintenance Contract with SAS

SIA Engineering Signs Service Agreement with SilkAir for Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Royal Jordanian Airlines Signs Service Contract with Spairliners

Ameco Signs Business Jet Maintenance Agreement with Sino Jet

Jet Aviation to Acquire Hawker Pacific

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Signs Agreement with Boeing

SIA Engineering Signs IFEC Maintenance Agreement with Thales

Day & Zimmermann Acquires M2 Services Corporation

AAR Signs Repair, Overhaul License, and Parts Supply Agreements with Honeywell

Duncan Aviation Acquires Capital MRO Repair Services

MTU Maintenance Signs Maintenance Contract with Tunisair Technics

GE Aviation Opens Support Centre in Dubai

KLM UK Engineering Signs Contract with BA CityFlyer

AFI KLM E&M Enters into Support Contract with Air Corsica

SR Technics Adds Basel to its Service Line

PAG Signs MRO Service Agreement with Honeywell Aerospace

Asiana Airlines Signs Five-Year Contract with Lufthansa Technik

KLM UK Engineering Signs Airframe Maintenance Contract with Braathens Regional

AAR Wins Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract from NAVAIR

AAR and Indamer Aviation Jointly Ventures for MRO Facility

SIA Engineering Signs Joint Venture Agreement with GE Aviation

SR Technics Extends the Engine Maintenance Partnership with Ural Airlines

Etihad Airways Engineering Wins Maintenance Contracts from Kenya Airways

AAR Signs Component Repair Contract with Utair

Airinmar Partners with Azul to Enhance Supply Chain Management

KLM UK Engineering Signs Line Maintenance Agreement with Finnair

AirAsia X and AFI KLM E&M Extends A330 Component Support Contract

KLM UK Engineering Signs Airframe Maintenance Contract with West Atlantic UK

Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines Jointly Ventures for MRO

Korea Aerospace Industries to Establish MRO Firm

Air Arabia Signs Full Engine Support Contract with AFI KLM E&M

AFI KLM E&M and Kuwait Airways Signs GE90 Engine Support Contract

SIA Engineering and AIESL Enters into Collaboration for MRO Services

AAR Signs Five-Year MRO Contract with Air Canada

AAR Signs 10-year MRO Contract for Air Canada's Embraer E-190 Fleet

MTU Maintenance and Air Burkina Signs Three-Year Maintenance Contract

Kellstrom Aerospace Group Acquires Vortex Aviation

AAR Signs Component Support Agreement with Wataniya Airways

AFI KLM E&M and Rolls-Royce Enters into Trent XWB Engine MRO Agreement

Safran Aircraft Engines and AFI KLM E&M Introduces Joint Venture Airfoils Advanced Solutions

GMF AeroAsia and AFI KLM E&M Extends the MRO Partnership

Airbus and THAI to Evaluate New MRO Facility

AFI KLM E&M and Beijing General Aviation Forms Joint Venture for Aircraft Maintenance

SR Technics Signs Maintenance Agreements with easyJet

Aviation Technical Services Acquires Texas Pneumatics Systems

HNA Aviation to Acquire Majority Stake in SR Technics



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (4)

(4) Europe (26)

(26) France (6)

(6)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (3)



