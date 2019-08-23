Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2027 - Growing Demand for Seats Installed With IFEC Systems
The Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, an increasing number of premium economy seats, and rising demand from airline passengers for good seating comfort.
- By the Material, the market is classified into leather, vinyl, and fabric. The Leather is further sub-segmented into synthetic/artificial leather, and genuine leather. The Fabric is further sub-divided into the natural fabric, polyester, and wool/nylon blend.
- Based on the Aircraft type, the market is segregated into narrowbody aircraft (NBA), regional transport aircraft (RTA), very large aircraft (VLA), wide-body aircraft (WBA), general aviation aircraft, helicopters, business jets, and commercial aircraft.
- By Seat Cover Type, the market is segmented into the armrest, headrest, bottom covers, backrests, and seat rear pockets.
- Based on Seat Type, the market is divided into first class, business class, premium economy, and economy.
- By End User, the market is divided into aftermarket, maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO), and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Demand for Seats Installed With IFEC Systems
3.1.2 Increasing Number of Premium Economy Seats
3.1.3 Rising Demand From Airline Passengers for Good Seating Comfort
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Material
4.1 Leather
4.1.1 Synthetic/Artificial Leather
4.1.2 Genuine Leather
4.2 Vinyl
4.3 Fabric
4.3.1 Natural Fabric
4.3.2 Polyester
4.3.3 Wool/Nylon Blend
5 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Aircraft type
5.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
5.2 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
5.3 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)
5.4 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
5.5 General Aviation Aircraft
5.6 Helicopters
5.7 Business Jets
5.8 Commercial Aircraft
6 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Cover Type
6.1 Armrest
6.2 Headrest
6.3 Bottom Covers
6.4 Backrests
6.5 Seat Rear Pockets
7 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Seat Type
7.1 First Class
7.2 Business Class
7.3 Premium Economy
7.4 Economy
8 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By End User
8.1 Aftermarket
8.2 Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)
8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
9 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
11.2 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH
11.3 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd
11.4 STELIA Aerospace
11.5 RECARO Holding Gmbh
11.6 Mirus Aircraft Seating
11.7 Mac Interiors
11.8 Lufthansa Technik
11.9 Acro Aircraft Seating
11.10 Jamco Corporation
11.11 Inseat Solutions LLC
11.12 Iacobucci HF Aerospace
11.13 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd
11.14 Expliseat
11.15 Embraer Aero Seating Technologies (East)
11.16 Collins Aerospace
11.17 Aviointeriors SpA
11.18 Airgo Design
