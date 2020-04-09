Global Aircraft Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$818.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Fixed-Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed-Wing Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed-Wing Aircraft will reach a market size of US$99.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$219.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AMETEK, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Raytheon Company

Safran Electronics & Defense

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thales Group









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aircraft Sensors: An Introductory Prelude

A Snapshot of Sensor Applications in Modern Aircraft

Stellar Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Sensors Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Signals

towards Bright Prospects

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Widens

Opportunities

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

About 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year

Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet

Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



GPS Sensors Induce Safety, Convenience, and Ease of Navigation

Features into Flight Operations

Highly Convenient Measuring of Aircraft Flying Altitude with

Altimeter Sensors

Flow Measurement Made Highly Effective with Sophisticated

Sensor Mechanisms

Sensors Hold Great Promise in Aircraft Structural Health

Monitoring Applications

Advanced Sensors Come to Fore to Facilitate Real-Time Engine

Monitoring

Pressure Sensors: Collecting Reliable Pressure Data Across

Various Aircraft Locations

Sensor-Guided Instrument Systems Streamline and Improve

Aircraft Operations and Performance

Air Data Computing Made Effective with Sensor Solutions

Liquid-Level Sensors Render Efficiency in Linking Interface

Elements and Onboard Display Units

Clamour for Additional Sensor Tools Gathers Steam by Dint of

Recent Aircraft Crash Events

Scenario Extremely Conducive for Wider Proliferation of Smarter

Sensors

Growing Emphasis on IoT in Aircraft Operations Poised to Create

Ample Opportunities

While IoT Gains Traction in Aircraft Operations, MRO Segment

also Cherishes IoT-Driven Efficiencies in Aircraft Maintenance

IoT Grabs Robust Attention in Aircraft Predictive Maintenance

Strategies

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): High-Growth Vertical for

Aircraft Sensors

Widening Role of UAVs in Military and Civilian Applications

UAV Evolves as a Mainstream Strategy in Military Campaigns

World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by

Application for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region

for Years 2019 & 2025

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions

Seeks More Efficient Aircraft Operations, Creating Novel

Opportunities to Sensors

A Note on ICAO CORSIA Standard

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity to 9.8MJ/RTK by

2030 from 12.1MJ/RTK in 2019

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Vertical: Strong Business

Case for Aftermarket Aircraft Sensors

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by

Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aircraft Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aircraft Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aircraft Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fixed-Wing Aircraft (Platform) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fixed-Wing Aircraft (Platform) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fixed-Wing Aircraft (Platform) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Rotary-Wing Aircraft (Platform) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Rotary-Wing Aircraft (Platform) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Rotary-Wing Aircraft (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: UAVs (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: UAVs (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: UAVs (Platform) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pressure Sensors (Sensor Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Pressure Sensors (Sensor Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Pressure Sensors (Sensor Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Gyroscopes (Sensor Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Gyroscopes (Sensor Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Gyroscopes (Sensor Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Altimeter Sensors (Sensor Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Altimeter Sensors (Sensor Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Altimeter Sensors (Sensor Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: GPS Sensors (Sensor Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: GPS Sensors (Sensor Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: GPS Sensors (Sensor Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Sensor Types (Sensor Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Sensor Types (Sensor Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Sensor Types (Sensor Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aircraft Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Aircraft Sensors Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 29: United States Aircraft Sensors Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Aircraft Sensors Market in the United States by

Sensor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Aircraft Sensors Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 35: Aircraft Sensors Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Review by

Sensor Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Aircraft Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Aircraft

Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 41: Aircraft Sensors Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Aircraft Sensors Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Aircraft Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Aircraft Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 47: Chinese Aircraft Sensors Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 48: Aircraft Sensors Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Aircraft Sensors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Aircraft Sensors Market by Sensor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aircraft Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Aircraft Sensors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Aircraft Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Aircraft Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Aircraft Sensors Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 57: Aircraft Sensors Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: European Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Aircraft Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Sensor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: French Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Aircraft Sensors Market in France by Sensor Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: German Aircraft Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 68: Aircraft Sensors Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: German Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Aircraft Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Aircraft Sensors Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 75: Aircraft Sensors Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Aircraft Sensors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Aircraft Sensors Market by Sensor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Aircraft Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 80: Aircraft Sensors Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Aircraft Sensors Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Sensors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Aircraft Sensors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Aircraft Sensors Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 86: Aircraft Sensors Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Review by

Sensor Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Aircraft Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Aircraft Sensors Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 92: Russian Aircraft Sensors Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Aircraft Sensors Market in Russia by Sensor Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Aircraft Sensors Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Europe Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 99: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Sensor Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Aircraft Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Aircraft Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Sensor

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australian Aircraft Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 113: Aircraft Sensors Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Aircraft Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Aircraft Sensors Market Analysis in India in US$

Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 119: Aircraft Sensors Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Review by

Sensor Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Aircraft Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Aircraft Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 126: Aircraft Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Aircraft Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Aircraft Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Aircraft Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 131: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Aircraft Sensors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Aircraft Sensors Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Aircraft Sensors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 140: Latin American Aircraft Sensors Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 141: Aircraft Sensors Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Aircraft Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Aircraft Sensors Market by Sensor

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Aircraft Sensors Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 146: Argentinean Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 147: Aircraft Sensors Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Aircraft Sensors Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Sensor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Brazilian Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Aircraft Sensors Market in Brazil by Sensor Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Mexican Aircraft Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 158: Aircraft Sensors Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Aircraft Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Aircraft Sensors Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of

Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 164: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Sensors Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Sensors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America by

Sensor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Aircraft Sensors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 173: Aircraft Sensors Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Aircraft Sensors Historic Market by

Sensor Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Aircraft Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensor Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Aircraft

Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 179: Aircraft Sensors Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Aircraft Sensors Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Aircraft Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Aircraft Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Aircraft Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Aircraft Sensors Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 185: Israeli Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 186: Aircraft Sensors Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Israeli Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Aircraft Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Sensor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 191: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Sensors Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 192: Aircraft Sensors Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Aircraft Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Sensors Market by Sensor

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Aircraft Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 198: Aircraft Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Aircraft Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Aircraft Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 203: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Aircraft Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Sensor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: Aircraft Sensors Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 209: African Aircraft Sensors Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 210: African Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Aircraft Sensors Market in Africa by Sensor Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Aircraft Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Sensor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AERO SPACE CONTROLS CORPORATION

AEROCONTROLEX

AEROSONIC CORPORATION

ALTHEN SENSORS & CONTROLS

AMETEK AEROSPACE & DEFENSE'S SENSORS AND FLUID MANAGEMENT

SYSTEMS (SFMS)

AMETEK

APPLIED MEASUREMENTS

CAPACITEC

COLLINS AEROSPACE

CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

CUSTOM CONTROL SENSORS

EATON TECHNOLOGIES PVT.

ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

FCI AEROSPACE

FIRST SENSOR AG

GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HARCOSEMCO

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

HONEYWELL SENSING AND INTERNET OF THINGS

HUNAN FIRSTRATE SENSOR CO., LTD.

HYDRA-ELECTRIC COMPANY

INTERFACE

KELLER AMERICA, INC.

KULITE SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTS

MEGGITT PLC

MEMSCAP SA

MICRO-EPSILON MESSTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG

MINCO PRODUCTS

PCB PIEZOTRONICS

PRECISION SENSORS (DIV. UNITED ELECTRIC CONTROLS)

RAYTHEON COMPANY

RDF CORPORATION

SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES

SMITH SYSTEM

STELLAR TECHNOLOGY

STRAINSERT COMPANY

THALES GROUP

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

WOODWARD, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

