Global Aircraft Sensors Industry
Apr 09, 2020, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$818.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Fixed-Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed-Wing Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed-Wing Aircraft will reach a market size of US$99.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$219.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Raytheon Company
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Thales Group
