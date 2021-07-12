Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Report 2021: Increasing Occurrence of CFIT Incidences is Driving Market Growth - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft synthetic vision system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global aircraft synthetic vision system market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

An aircraft Synthetic Vision System (SVS) is a computer-facilitated reality-based mechanism that uses 3D technology to guide pilots while flying. It presents a computer-generated view of the external environment with a database of relevant information about the terrain, flight plan information and runways.

It enhances the situational awareness of the pilot in low-visibility conditions through moving maps, artificial vision and route planning hardware and software. It also assists in reducing the chances of accidents caused by loss of control, runway incursion and incidences of Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT).



The increasing occurrence of CFIT incidences is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The CFIT is an event in which the aircraft, under pilot's control, accidentally flows into water, mountain, ground or any other obstacle. By using aircraft SVS, the pilot becomes aware of the potential dangers, which enables timely alterations of the route.

Furthermore, constant safety improvements in commercial and other types of aviation aircraft are significantly increasing the product demand. With the increasing air traffic, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms. Additionally, the introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) has enhanced the utilization of aircraft SVS as they require accurate projections for correct navigation even under challenging environmental conditions.

Moreover, factors such as increasing construction of airports in emerging nations along with the implementation of stringent government policies regarding passenger safety are further expected to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft synthetic vision system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the display system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Cobham

Garmin

Honeywell International

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

Elbit Systems Ltd

Thales Group

Safran

Mercury Systems

Harris Corporation

Universal Avionics Systems

Aspen Avionics

Avidyne Corporation

ENSCO

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Synthetic Vision

Longwave IR

Shortwave IR

Millimeter Wave RADAR

Enhanced Vision

IR

Millimeter Wave RADAR

Combined EVS

Others

Market Breakup by Operation:

Manned

Unmanned

Market Breakup by Display System:

Primary Flight Display

Navigation Display

Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsescq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

