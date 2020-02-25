Global Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market to Experience a 4% CAGR During 2020-2025 - Analysis of Helicopters, General Aviation, and Commercial, Regional & Military Aircrafts

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market By Aircraft Type, By Platform Type, By Fit Type, and By Region - Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft windshield wiper systems market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4% over the next five years (2020-2025).



This 166-page comprehensive report on the aircraft windshield wiper systems market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants till 2025.



Year 2019 was challenging for the aerospace industry, especially for commercial aerospace, owing to the grounding of B737 Max, issues in P&W 1100G engine series (A320neo), low booking of aircraft orders due to US-China trade war, revised production rates of B787 and A350XWB, and delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X and C919.

However, the long-term outlook still seems vigorous with attractive growth opportunities in years to come, backed by several factors including huge order backlogs of both OEMs, rising air passenger, and freight traffic, increasing population, and the development of fuel-efficient variants.



Market Highlights



Organic growth of the aircraft industry is anticipated to remain the biggest growth propeller. Both Boeing and Airbus are projecting healthy demand for commercial and regional aircraft in the next twenty years in their business outlooks. Boeing, in its outlook 2019-2038, projected that there will be the need for 44,040 commercial and regional aircraft during 2019-2038 out of which narrow-body aircraft will account for almost 78% share. Airbus too has similar projections in its business outlook of 2019-2038. Upcoming aircraft programs, such as B777X, C919, A321XLR, and Irkut MC-21, would generate consequential demand for windshield wiper systems in the coming years.



The aircraft windshield wiper systems market is segmented based on the aircraft type as commercial aircraft, helicopter, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment growth over the next five years. Boeing and Airbus are anticipated to generate a healthy demand for windshield wiper systems in the coming five years. Expected market entry of Irkut and COMAC in the commercial aerospace business will further add a stir to the growth of wiper systems in the aircraft segment. Military aircraft is likely to experience the second-highest growth during the forecast period, driven by C-130J Super Hercules, A400M, and KC-46 Pegasus.



Based on fit type, the market is segmented as line fit and retrofit. Line fit is likely to remain the most dominant segment and is likely to register an excellent CAGR over the forecast period, whereas retrofit is likely to witness higher growth over the next five years, propelled by increasing commercial aircraft fleet size.



In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aircraft windshield wiper systems market. The country is the hub for the aerospace industry with the presence of several aircraft OEMs, tier players, windshield wiper system manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. Major companies have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.



Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. The region is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future, mainly driven by the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs. Upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ); rising aircraft fleet size; and increasing military spending by countries such as China and India are other key factors, which will further boost the demand for aircraft windshield wiper systems in the region.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, component suppliers, windshield wiper system manufacturers, tier players, OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The key players in the market are Safran S.A., United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace), and Falgayras SAS.

Innovations in the windshield wiper systems' manufacturing technologies, execution of mergers & acquisitions, and formation of collaborations with OEMs for the joint development of windshield wiper systems are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain the competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2016, with the help of the Munich-based 3D printer manufacturer; German RepRap, Airbus SE has installed one of the large-format machines to quickly prototype parts, such as windshield wipers, for its helicopters.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Fit Type

2.2.3. By Platform Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.3. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.4. Regional-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.5. Market Drivers

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Expert Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis - by Aircraft Type

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

5.3. Helicopter: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

5.4. General Aviation: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

5.5. Regional Aircraft: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

5.6. Military Aircraft: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



6. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. B737: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.3. B737 MAX: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.4. B777: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.5. B777X: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.6. B787: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.7. A320 Family: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.8. A320neo Family: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.9. A330: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.10. A320Neo: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.11. A350XWB: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.12. COMAC C919: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.13. MC-21: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.14. E-2 Jet: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.15. A220: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.16. Others: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



7. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Fit Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Line Fit: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

7.3. Retrofit: Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



8. Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. North American Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

8.3. European Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

8.5. Rest of World's (RoW) Aircraft Windshield Wiper Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractive Analysis

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Fit Type

9.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.3. Emerging Trends

9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiling of Key Players

10.1. Falgayras SAS

10.2. Safran S.A.

10.3. United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

