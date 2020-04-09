Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Industry
Apr 09, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Wire and Cable market worldwide is projected to grow by US$335.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Harness, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$409.3 Million by the year 2025, Harness will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797863/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Harness will reach a market size of US$19.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$89.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- A.E. Petsche, An Arrow Company
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Carlisle Companies, Inc.
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- PIC Wire & Cable
- Radiall Ltd.
- TE Connectivity
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797863/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Wire and Cable: An Introductory Prelude
Wire and Cable Constitute Important Components of Aircraft
Electrical System
A Snapshot of Wire and Cable Applications in Modern Aircraft
Typical Aircraft Wiring: Designation & Composition of Aircraft
Wires
Bright Prospects Ahead for Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Points
Towards Robust Growth Opportunities
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Infuses
Healthy Demand
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for
Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Approximately 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-
Year Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet
Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
Rise of UAVs Instigates New Wave of Growth
World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by
Application for Years 2019 & 2025
Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region
for Years 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vital Role of Avionics in Modern Aircraft Makes Aircraft Wire &
Cable Solutions More Important Than Ever Before
Wider Deployment of Modular Avionics Systems Creates Ample
Opportunities
Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Accentuates Overall Demand
World Avionics Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Region for Years
2019 & 2025
Advancements in Aircraft Flight Control Mechanism Seek
Sophisticated Wire & Cable Solutions
Uptrend in Aircraft Exterior & Interior Lighting Segments
Instigates Massive Growth Momentum
Aircraft Exterior Lighting: Guided by Visibility Requirements
Increased Spending on Sophisticated Cabin & Cockpit Lighting
Widens Opportunities for Aircraft Interior Lighting
Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Set to Alter Market
Dynamics
Aviation Automation: Another Modern Aircraft Concept Infusing
Robust Momentum
Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation
Strategies
Novel Wire and Cable Solutions Gain Traction Amid Growing
Complexity in Data-Centric Architecture of Modern Aircraft
Sophisticated 3G-SDI Cables Come to Fore to Address HD Display
& Video Needs
USB Cable: A High Growth Segment
Ever-Growing Aircraft Rewiring Needs Drive Demand for
Aftermarket Solutions
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by
Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aircraft Wire and Cable Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aircraft Wire and Cable Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Harness (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Harness (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Harness (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Wire (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Wire (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Wire (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cable (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cable (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cable (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Civil (Aircraft Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Civil (Aircraft Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Civil (Aircraft Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Military (Aircraft Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Military (Aircraft Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Military (Aircraft Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the United States
by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Aircraft Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Aircraft Wire and Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Aircraft Wire and Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by Aircraft
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in France by Aircraft
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Analysis
by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Breakdown
by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by Aircraft
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Wire and Cable:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Wire and Cable:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 78: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Aircraft Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 81: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Russia by Aircraft
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:
2018-2025
Table 92: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by
Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Review by Aircraft Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Wire and
Cable: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Wire and
Cable: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 128: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by
Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Brazil by Aircraft
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Latin
America by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: The Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic
Market by Aircraft Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Aircraft Wire and Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Aircraft Wire and Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Wire and Cable Market by
Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Wire and Cable
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Wire and Cable
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:
2009-2017
Table 192: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Aircraft Wire and Cable Market in Africa by Aircraft
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A.E. PETSCHE, AN ARROW COMPANY
AMETEK
AMPHENOL CORPORATION
CARLISLE COMPANIES
LEVITON MANUFACTURING
PIC WIRE & CABLE
RADIALL
W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES
ABL ELECTRONIC SUPPLIES
ALLIED WIRE & CABLE
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
BAY ASSOCIATES WIRE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
BOB MARTIN COMPANY
CALIFORNIA FINE WIRE
COLLINS AEROSPACE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED ELECTRONIC WIRE & CABLE
DABURN ELECTRONICS AND CABLE
FORT WAYNE METALS
GIBBS WIRE & STEEL
GKN AEROSPACE SERVICES LTD.
GROUPE LATECOERE SA
IEWC
JUDD WIRE
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION
LOOS
MINNESOTA WIRE & CABLE
MIRACLE ELECTRONICS DEVICES PVT.
MULTI/CABLE CORPORATION
NEXANS SA
ORSCHELN PRODUCTS
PARPRO TECHNOLOGIES
PHILATRON WIRE AND CABLE
RADIALL SA
RELEMAC TECHNOLOGIES PVT.
SAFRAN GROUP
SANGHVI AEROSPACE PVT.
SPECIALTY CABLE CORPORATION
STANDARD WIRE & CABLE COMPANY
TE WIRE & CABLE
TELEDYNE REYNOLDS
ULBRICH STAINLESS STEELS & SPECIAL METALS
UMMC-HOLDING CORPORATION
VENTURA AEROSPACE, INC.
WIRE TECHNIQUES
ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797863/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article