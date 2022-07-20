Global Airline Lounge Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Partnerships with External Service Providers, Annual Lounge Access Memberships & Big Data Analytics

Jul 20, 2022, 09:45 ET
The "Global Airline Lounge Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service investigates the trends in airline-branded lounge services as airlines begin to recover from the pandemic-induced shutdowns and travel restrictions.
The report explores airline-branded lounge features and services that can determine passenger loyalty to the airline and discusses the factors driving and restraining the growth of this industry.
The report also identifies the key growth opportunities emerging in this space and the actions airlines can take to benefit from the same.
Key Issues Addressed
- How do airline-branded lounges differ from the lounges offered by third-party lounge operators?
- What are the advantages associated with airline lounges, airline alliance lounges, and airline partner lounges for passengers and airlines?
- What are the different marketing opportunities that airline-branded lounges present for the airline?
- What factors do passengers evaluate while opting for an airline and the lounge services offered by the airline?
- How can airlines improve the lounge experience of passengers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Airline Lounges
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Lounges Ecosystem Overview
- Value Chain
- Revenue Sources and Attributes of Airline Lounges
3. Airline Lounges
- Lounge Features and Marketing Opportunities
- Global Best Practices
4. Passenger Factors
- Passenger Needs and Satisfaction
- Passenger Concerns
- Passenger Choice Factors
- Passenger Experience - Highlights
- Passenger Experience - Best Practices
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Partnerships with External Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Big Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Annual Lounge Access Memberships
