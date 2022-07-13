Global Airline Revenue Management Growth Opportunities: Attracting Digitally Skilled Employees to Capitalize on Next-Generation Technologies Pivotal for Development

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airline Revenue Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the current state of the global airline revenue management market to understand how airlines are optimizing their revenues, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market, and the way forward for airlines. The study tracks the latest technologies and market trends that are key variables in determining the market size and forecast from 2021 to 2032.

The market is segmented by airlines' annual passenger traffic (five tiers), fleet in service (five tiers), business models (two segments), and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East). Market forecasting up to 2032 is based on region and annual passenger traffic alone.



Airlines are increasingly focused on digitalization initiatives across all operational areas. Revenue management solutions are being upgraded with next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics, to achieve optimal revenues for airlines. Growth drivers for the global airline revenue management market include passenger traffic growth leading to more routes, the potential increase in future aircraft deliveries, and the development of new carriers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Airline Revenue Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Introduction to Airline Revenue Management

Brief Overview

Airline Revenue Optimization Challenges

Airline Commercial Strategy

Revenue Management Criteria

Airline Pricing and Inventory Management

Cross-Functional Collaborations for Optimized Revenues

Flight Segments

Ancillary Services

Key Performance Indicators in Airline Revenue Management

Revenue Management In Other Industries

Market Trend - Data Regulations

Market Trend - Sustainability

3. History of Airline Revenue Management



4. COVID-19 Impact



5. Technology Trends

Technology Trend - Big Data Analytics

Technology Trend - BI Tools

Technology Trend - AI

Technology Trend - Integration

6. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Notable Start-ups

Notable Acquisitions

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Overview

Passenger Traffic Segmentation

Fleet Size and Business Model Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Share Forecast by Segment

Revenue Share Forecast Analysis by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Airline Passenger Tier

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Airline Passenger Tier - Tier I Airlines

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Airline Passenger Tier - Tier II Airlines

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Airline Passenger Tier - Tier III Airlines

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Airline Passenger Tier - Tier IV Airlines

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Airline Passenger Tier - Tier V Airlines

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Multifaceted Systems to Maximize Revenue Streams

Growth Opportunity 2: Solutions Enabling Cross-Functional Collaborations for Efficient Revenue Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Attracting Digitally Skilled Employees to Capitalize on Next-Generation Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4lr3l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets